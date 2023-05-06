Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
CRIME

Utah man who works with global charity for children, charged for involvement in ‘sex tourism’

May 5, 2023, 8:26 PM | Updated: 8:36 pm

emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

NEPHI, Utah — A Utah man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor on suspicion of his involvement in sex tourism and distribution of child pornography.

The man, identified by court documents as Kenneth Richens, has been charged with 10 counts of sexual  exploitation of a minor.

Richens has not been taken into custody.

According to court documents, on March 30, law enforcement had “reason to believe” that Richens was involved in sex tourism.

Sex tourism is criminal conduct when a person travels to another nation where children are commonly trafficked for sexual abuse with the purpose of sexually abusing children in those nations.

Richens arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle Washington, returning from a trip to the Philippines and was searched at the border at which time a phone was seized from him.

Law enforcement searched the device and discovered “child sex abuse material” according to court documents.

The metadata of the photo files shows that Richens possessed them in Nephi, Utah prior to travelling to the Philippines.

According to the indictment, Richens has “traveled to the Philippines 49 times since 2011. The Philippines is a nation where sex tourism is not uncommon.”

The indictment identified Richens as being an active participant in “an international charity organization that provides educational support for children in Cambodia and the Philippines.” His work within that charity would “bring him into contact with children particularly susceptible to sexual abuse.”

On May 4,  law enforcement served a warrant at Richens’ home but Richens was not there. It is believed he is still within Utah.

