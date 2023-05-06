Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CORONAVIRUS

Some Pilot COVID-19 At Home Tests recalled by FDA over bacteria risk

May 6, 2023, 2:42 PM

Some lots of SD Biosensor, Inc. Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests are being recalled. (SD Biosensor, Inc...

Some lots of SD Biosensor, Inc. Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests are being recalled. (SD Biosensor, Inc./FDA)

(SD Biosensor, Inc./FDA)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning on Friday to consumers and health providers to discontinue using and discard recalled Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Tests made by SD Biosensor, Inc. over “significant concerns” of bacterial contamination.

SD Biosensor is recalling all impacted tests, which were distributed by Roche Diagnostics to various retailers to stop the spread of Covid-19 infections.

Throw out any Pilot tests from the affected lot numbers and do not pour the liquid solution down the drain, the FDA said.

“Direct contact with the contaminated liquid solution may pose safety concerns and the bacterial contamination could impact the performance of the test,” the FDA said in a media release.

The FDA said the tests may be contaminated with bacteria such as enterococcus, enterobacter, klebsiella and serratia species and cause infection. Bacterial infections may cause illness in people with weakened immune systems.

If the liquid comes into contact with skin or eyes, flush with large amounts of water and get medical attention if irritation persists. Signs and symptoms of bacterial infection can include fever, discharge, or red eyes.

Some 500,000 tests were distributed to CVS Health, as well as about 16,000 tests to Amazon, the FDA said, and the agency is working with Roche Diagnostics to determine how many tests were sold to consumers.

The FDA notes that none of the impacted lots were distributed through any federal testing programs.

“If you received your tests through the COVID.gov/tests distribution or as part of other federal testing programs, they are not subject to this safety communication or product recall,” the release said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Coronavirus

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, testifies...

Mike Stobbe, AP Medical Writer

CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, submitted her resignation Friday, saying the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic was a good time to make a transition.

2 days ago

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks to jour...

Maria Cheng and Jamey Keaten

WHO downgrades COVID pandemic, says it’s no longer emergency

The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency.

2 days ago

FILE: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 (left) and Moderna COVID-19 (right) vaccines are seen at a vaccinati...

Zeke Miller, AP White House Correspondent

US to lift most federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates next week

The Biden administration will end the last remaining federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements next week when the national public health emergency for the coronavirus ends.

6 days ago

A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta...

Brenda Goodman, CNN

CDC set to stop tracking community levels for Covid-19

As the nation's public health emergency expires on May 11, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will stop reporting its color-coded Covid-19 Community Levels as a way to track the spread of the infection.

9 days ago

Pharmacist Patricia Pernal administers the newest COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic for seniors at t...

Tami Luhby

New White House plan aims to provide uninsured with free COVID-19 vaccines

The Biden administration unveiled Tuesday a $1.1 billion program aimed at providing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to the uninsured at no cost after the federal supply is exhausted.

19 days ago

Shen Hongbing, the director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks at a p...

Joe McDonald

China health officials lash out at WHO, defend virus search

Chinese health officials defended their search for the source of the COVID-19 virus on Saturday.

29 days ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Some Pilot COVID-19 At Home Tests recalled by FDA over bacteria risk