On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

‘The ICUs are full:’ Keep yourself and others healthy this holiday

Dec 22, 2023, 6:59 PM

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s time for holiday gatherings, but with more people around us comes a greater risk of getting sick.

Along with the rise in traditional winter illnesses, Laine McCullough, epidemiology supervisor with the Salt Lake County Health Department, says we’re also seeing an increase in norovirus infections.

“Norovirus is a virus that causes really bad stomach GI issues,” McCullough said. “It can cause vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and usually lasts for a day or two. But during that couple of days, it’s really, really miserable for anyone that gets it.”

Also known as the stomach flu — though it’s not related to influenza — norovirus is highly contagious and can live on surfaces for weeks at a time.

“Check your cleaning products at home. If it’s not a bleach-based solution, it probably won’t kill for norovirus,” McCullough said. “Products like hand sanitizer won’t work against it either. You need to wash your hands with soap and water.”

Even if you think you have an immune system of steel, doctors say it’s best to take precautions.

“Human nature is, ‘I haven’t gotten sick before. It’s not going to happen to me,’ and it’s true, you may not get sick, but this is easy insurance against something bad that can happen,” said Dr. Andrew Pavia, a pediatric infectious disease expert with University of Utah Health and Primary Children’s Hospital.

He said we’re getting hit by another triple-demic: rising cases of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

Recent wastewater testing showed “very high” levels of COVID-19 in Utah, and the CDC reported a new variant — JN.1 — on the rise.

“The ICUs are full. It may get worse over the next 2 to 3 weeks before it starts to get better,” Dr. Pavia said.

Dr. Pavia emphasized that the best form of protection is vaccination.

“People need to think about what the risk of getting a vaccine is — which almost none — versus the potential benefit if you happen to be the one who gets severe influenza or if your child gets RSV,” he said.

In addition to vaccination, doctors say a good rule of thumb is to stay home if you’re feeling sick and don’t forget to wash your hands.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

(Adobe Stock)...

Emma Benson

Choking hazards: how to keep your little ones safe this holiday

During this time of year, every parent needs to be extra vigilant. The various holiday foods, decorations and toys are all items that could endanger a young child.

1 day ago

(KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Experts weigh in on navigating the holidays with young children and older relatives

Steps to take to be mindful of our young or mentally vulnerable loved ones this holiday season.

1 day ago

Zachary working on "Finding Balance"...

Peter Rosen

Utah artist painted life and death scenes as metaphors. Then they became all-too-real

A local artist who paints the precarious nature of life found himself in a uncertain waters because of his health.

2 days ago

The FDA says its investigation into contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches hasn't found any other...

Katherine Dillinger, CNN

Cinnamon applesauce investigation finds lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than proposed standards, FDA says

(CNN) — Tests of cinnamon samples collected during a US Food and Drug Administration inspection of a facility in Ecuador linked with contaminated applesauce pouches turned up lead levels that were more than 2,000 times higher than proposed standards, the agency said Monday. The FDA continues to investigate high lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches […]

4 days ago

Salt Lake City's capitol building through a dense layer of fog and smog on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Smog poses health concerns for Salt Lake City; doctor advises change

A local doctor warns against possible health effects of Salt Lake City's pollution problem that's heavily present in the valley, advocating for community members to change some of their daily habits during the worst of it.

4 days ago

Cantaloupe halves are displayed for sale at a supermarket in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. In...

Larry D. Curtis

11 Utahns infected with salmonella associated with cantaloupe recall

Eleven people in Utah have been infected with salmonella, connected to the nationwide outbreak involving cantaloupe.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

‘The ICUs are full:’ Keep yourself and others healthy this holiday