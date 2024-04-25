On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Utah family shares their experience with three boys who have autism

Apr 25, 2024, 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI – April is Autism Acceptance Month, a chance to raise awareness and celebrate differences. One Utah family has learned that while life on the spectrum is difficult, it can also be beautiful.

Brothers, 7-year-old Liam, 5-year-old Ollie, and 3-year-old Milo, have different personalities and share a strong bond.

“They have to put in the work to communicate; to be able to socialize,” their mom, Marjorie Grover, said. “It’s not something that they just intuitively get like other kids do.”

Grover started noticing autistic signs in three of her five kids when they were very young.

“Around 18 months, Liam was delayed in his speech. He was very, very shy to the point that he wouldn’t talk to anyone,” she said. “Ollie came along and he was overtly physical and hyposensitive to everything. With Milo, emotional regulation was a big challenge. He was also really sensitive to sounds and lights.”

(From left to right) 7-year-old Liam, 5-year-old Ollie, and 3-year-old Milo, sitting on a bench together.

(From left to right) 7-year-old Liam, 5-year-old Ollie, and 3-year-old Milo, sitting on a bench together. (Courtesy: The Grover Family)

Autism is a developmental disorder that affects one in 36 children and is nearly four times more common in boys than girls.

“It impacts the child’s ability to communicate and interact in social situations,” said Tara Long, RN, MSN, a pediatric nurse and director of care management at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital. “It can be very stressful for families, especially as they are seeing these things kind of pop up at a very young age.”

Long said early intervention is key to treating autism.

“The sooner the child can start in speech therapy or occupational therapy, the more successful that child is,” she said.

The symptoms and their intensity can vary from child to child. For girls, signs of autism tend to be more subtle.

“There’s a saying that goes around in the autism world, which is when you’ve met one person with autism, that means you’ve met one person with autism,” Grover said. “They’re all so different.”

Through trial and error, Grover is finding what works for each of her sons.

“We have to put in the work to help them be successful and be able to live in this world that is not created for people with autism,” she said.

The three boys walking down a sidewalk together, holding hands.

The three boys walking down a sidewalk together, holding hands. (Courtesy: The Grover Family)

The family is learning that there’s beauty in being different, and there’s nothing they can’t do.

“They have skills and abilities that other people don’t have,” Grover said. “They’re needed in this world. And I know that they’re going to be okay.”

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has an Early Intervention Program, which provides free in-home therapies. Local school districts also provide developmental support.

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital has a new space for patients with developmental disabilities. Their sensory room, which was made possible by generous donors, gives kids opportunities to play in a quiet, calm, comfortable environment away from the stress of the hospital.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Marc Dunbabin, got his second chance at life with his family thanks to a bone marrow donor....

Emma Benson

Utah dad gets second chance at life thanks to bone marrow transplant

Utah dad hopes to meet the person who gave him second chance at life thanks to a bone marrow transplant.

7 days ago

Walking is one way to exercise and manage stress....

Emma Benson

Get moving: How to manage stress with exercise 

If not managed well, stress can cause serious health problems. So, how can you exercise to manage stress?

14 days ago

Rebecca Page has worked hard to get her children on a regular sleep routine....

Ken Fall and Emma Benson

How to keep your kids on a regular sleep routine to reduce stress

Experts emphasize that sleep is therapy, both physically and emotionally, which is why it's important to keep you and your kids on a regular sleep routine.

14 days ago

...

Emma Benson

Finding relief for seasonal allergies

For many people – about 1 in 4 adults – spring allergies are inevitable. Dr. Glen Porter, an allergist with Intermountain Health, said you don't have to be miserable.

21 days ago

Tina Gomez was 27 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis....

Emma Benson

‘It’s different every day’: Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in Utah

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a chance to talk about this neurological condition which affects more than 30,000 Utahns.

28 days ago

...

Emma Benson

National Nutrition Month: How to talk about body image with your kids

March is National Nutrition Month, a campaign designed to promote informed eating choices and positive body image.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah family shares their experience with three boys who have autism