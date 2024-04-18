On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Utah dad gets second chance at life thanks to bone marrow transplant

Apr 18, 2024, 3:50 PM

Marc Dunbabin, got his second chance at life with his family thanks to a bone marrow donor....

Marc Dunbabin, got his second chance at life with his family thanks to a bone marrow donor. (Courtesy: The Dunbabin Family)

(Courtesy: The Dunbabin Family)

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

HIGHLAND – Marc Dunbabin enjoys kicking the soccer ball around with his wife and three young kids.

“We just love spending time together,” he said.

But a few years ago, Dunbabin wasn’t sure if he’d still be alive to do so.

In 2021, the Utah dad went in for a routine eye exam, where doctors discovered blood in his retina. Dunbabin was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a rare type of cancer of the bone marrow.

“It was really hard to take in. I was really, really nervous,” he said. “You just hear the word ‘cancer,’ and my mind instantly went to the worst-case scenario.”

Life, as he knew it, was about to change.

A family photo of the Dunbabins.

A family photo of the Dunbabins. (Courtesy: The Dunbabin Family)

An oncologist started him on a TKI, a type of targeted therapy to attack the cancer cells. It had initial success, but then his body stopped responding.

“I’d have a migraine, come on, and it’d be excruciating pain,” he said. “I collapsed and passed out.”

The cancer had spread to his central nervous system. At one point, he lost the ability to speak.

“It got really scary,” he said.

Marc Dunbabin with his family at the hospital.

Marc Dunbabin with his wife and three young kids at the hospital. (Courtesy: The Dunbabin Family)

Dunbabin’s doctors at Intermountain LDS Hospital decided he needed a bone marrow transplant.

In March 2023, after undergoing chemotherapy in preparation, Dunbabin underwent a successful transplant – thanks to a selfless donor.

“We take the donor to the operating room and take marrow out of their pelvic bone,” said Dr. Julie Asch, the Blood and Marrow Transplantation director for Intermountain Health.

While bone marrow transplants can be risky, Asch said, they also save lives.

“There are many patients with acute leukemia, with bone marrow failure syndromes like aplastic anemia where their bone marrow is not working, who need bone marrow transplants or stem cell transplants,” she said. “If you can help save someone’s life, this is an awesome way to do it.”

Marc Dunbabin playing a board game while at the hospital.

Marc Dunbabin playing a board game while at the hospital. (Courtesy: The Dunbabin Family)

Dunbabin doesn’t know who his donor is – besides that, she’s a woman who lives in the U.S. – but he hopes that one day, their paths will cross.

“There was no chance for me surviving without a transplant,” he said. “I definitely want to meet her and just tell her in person, ‘Thank you so much for giving me my life back.'”

For more information on bone marrow donation and to sign up to become a donor, you can visit the BeTheMatch website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Walking is one way to exercise and manage stress....

Emma Benson

Get moving: How to manage stress with exercise 

If not managed well, stress can cause serious health problems. So, how can you exercise to manage stress?

7 days ago

Rebecca Page has worked hard to get her children on a regular sleep routine....

Ken Fall and Emma Benson

How to keep your kids on a regular sleep routine to reduce stress

Experts emphasize that sleep is therapy, both physically and emotionally, which is why it's important to keep you and your kids on a regular sleep routine.

7 days ago

...

Emma Benson

Finding relief for seasonal allergies

For many people – about 1 in 4 adults – spring allergies are inevitable. Dr. Glen Porter, an allergist with Intermountain Health, said you don't have to be miserable.

14 days ago

Tina Gomez was 27 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis....

Emma Benson

‘It’s different every day’: Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in Utah

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a chance to talk about this neurological condition which affects more than 30,000 Utahns.

21 days ago

...

Emma Benson

National Nutrition Month: How to talk about body image with your kids

March is National Nutrition Month, a campaign designed to promote informed eating choices and positive body image.

27 days ago

Brady Dransfield (right) poses with his father, Scott Dransfield shortly after transplant surgery. ...

Emma Benson

‘Listen to your body’: Transplant survivor shares story for World Kidney Day

A kidney transplant survivor is warning others about kidney disease, including on World Kidney Day.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Utah dad gets second chance at life thanks to bone marrow transplant