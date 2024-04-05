On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

Finding relief for seasonal allergies

Apr 4, 2024, 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:34 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK – Spring has sprung, which means allergy season is also in full bloom.

For many people – about one in four adults – spring allergies are inevitable. Doctor Glen Porter, an allergist with Intermountain Health, said you don’t have to be miserable.

“We don’t cure allergies, but we can desensitize patients so that their quality of life improves so dramatically,” he said.

According to Porter, the severity of your allergies can depend on your geographic location.

“Generally, the wetter you are, the more rain you have,” he said. “That means the more plants are growing and therefore more pollen.” For example, someone suffering with allergies may find their symptoms vary in Logan versus St. George.

In a recent study, researchers, including one from the University of Utah, found that pollen concentrations have risen more than 20% since 1990.

So, how can you avoid exposure to these allergy triggers? Experts say your best bet is to stay inside during peak pollen times.

“Rinsing your nose when you get home can sometimes be helpful, or if you’ve been out for a while, maybe even taking a shower or changing your clothes,” Porter said.

He also suggested keeping the windows closed to prevent pollen from coming inside.

Unlike a typical cold, with allergies, you shouldn’t have body aches or a fever. Over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays can help relieve your symptoms.

“The most effective medication is probably topical nasal steroids, which are medicines like Flonase, Nasonex, Rhinocort,” Porter said. But they don’t work immediately. “I typically recommend people begin using those about two weeks before the typical onset of their symptoms.”

And if that’s just not enough, it may be time to go see an allergist who can provide additional treatment options.

“It’s not something you have to deal with; it’s not something you have to be miserable with,” Porter said. “It’s very treatable.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

Tina Gomez was 27 when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis....

Emma Benson

‘It’s different every day’: Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in Utah

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, a chance to talk about this neurological condition which affects more than 30,000 Utahns.

7 days ago

...

Emma Benson

National Nutrition Month: How to talk about body image with your kids

March is National Nutrition Month, a campaign designed to promote informed eating choices and positive body image.

13 days ago

Brady Dransfield (right) poses with his father, Scott Dransfield shortly after transplant surgery. ...

Emma Benson

‘Listen to your body’: Transplant survivor shares story for World Kidney Day

A kidney transplant survivor is warning others about kidney disease, including on World Kidney Day.

21 days ago

Mark Seguin in the hospital...

Emma Benson

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Survivor urges screenings, early detection 

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to raise awareness of the number one cancer killer for men under 50, and number two for women under 50.

28 days ago

Comiske riding her stationary bike, something she does every morning....

Emma Benson

Strategies to lengthen your life

The CDC says, on average, women tend to live 5-7 years longer than men because men have a higher rate of cardiovascular disease, but there are simple, healthy ways to increase your life expectancy.

1 month ago

Chris and Aimee Tyler, speaking about their experience with Chris's pancreatic cancer diagnosis....

Emma Benson

‘Cancer can affect anybody’: Utah couple processes pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and often goes undetected until it's advanced. One Utah County man is fighting for more time with his loved ones.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Finding relief for seasonal allergies