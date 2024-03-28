On the Site:
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

YOUR LIFE YOUR HEALTH

‘It’s different every day’: Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in Utah

Mar 28, 2024, 4:49 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

“When I was first diagnosed, I was very angry,” she said. “You’re just sad. You’re angry. It just was that unknown.”

For 29 years, Gomez has lived with her MS, experiencing highs and lows, all while learning how to manage it with the help of medication, therapy, and a good support system.

“It’s different every day. You just kind of don’t know what you’re getting each day,” she said.

MS is unpredictable and can affect everyone differently, said Dr. Timothy West, neurologist with Intermountain Health.

“Multiple sclerosis is a condition that we develop in life where our immune system gets confused and instead of defending us, it actually attacks us,” he said. “That damage leads to scars, which is where it gets its name, ‘multiple scars.'”

While it’s not completely clear what causes multiple sclerosis, it’s believed that genetics and environmental factors likely play a role.

“The farther away from the equator you were born and raised actually matters,” West said. “Vitamin D we get from the sun, and it calms the immune system down.”

MS is also more common in those of northern European descent, and those who have been infected with Epstein-Barr virus.

“If you got mono as a kid, you’re at increased risk of getting MS,” West said.

Like what Gomez experienced, MS can cause numbness and tingling. Other symptoms may include vision loss, balance issues, pain, and fatigue.

“It’s a different kind of tired,” Gomez said. “Someone will say, ‘I’m so tired,’ and you kind of look at them like, ‘You have no idea.'”

Experts say early detection is key to successfully treating MS.

West said, “We can’t heal brain injury – not well. But we can prevent brain injury…the sooner you get diagnosed, the better your future is going to be and the better your prognosis is going to be.”

West said if you have a neurologic symptom that lasts for more than 24 hours, go see a doctor.

Though MS does not have a cure, West is optimistic about the advancements that have been made, allowing those living with multiple sclerosis to maintain a good quality of life.

“I haven’t given out a wheelchair in a very long time,” he said. “Our medicines do work.”

For more information on multiple sclerosis, visit intermountainhealth.org.

KSL 5 TV Live

Your Life Your Health

...

Emma Benson

National Nutrition Month: How to talk about body image with your kids

March is National Nutrition Month, a campaign designed to promote informed eating choices and positive body image.

6 days ago

Brady Dransfield (right) poses with his father, Scott Dransfield shortly after transplant surgery. ...

Emma Benson

‘Listen to your body’: Transplant survivor shares story for World Kidney Day

A kidney transplant survivor is warning others about kidney disease, including on World Kidney Day.

14 days ago

Mark Seguin in the hospital...

Emma Benson

Colon Cancer Awareness Month: Survivor urges screenings, early detection 

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to raise awareness of the number one cancer killer for men under 50, and number two for women under 50.

21 days ago

Comiske riding her stationary bike, something she does every morning....

Emma Benson

Strategies to lengthen your life

The CDC says, on average, women tend to live 5-7 years longer than men because men have a higher rate of cardiovascular disease, but there are simple, healthy ways to increase your life expectancy.

28 days ago

Chris and Aimee Tyler, speaking about their experience with Chris's pancreatic cancer diagnosis....

Emma Benson

‘Cancer can affect anybody’: Utah couple processes pancreatic cancer diagnosis

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in the U.S. and often goes undetected until it's advanced. One Utah County man is fighting for more time with his loved ones.

1 month ago

Ruth Norton uses the ArthroFit gym to help senior patients prevent, prepare for and recover from su...

Emma Benson

Intermountain program helps seniors fight joint pain, recover from surgery

Ruth Norton has had her fair share of health challenges, including double-knee surgery, open-heart surgery, and breast cancer. 

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

‘It’s different every day’: Understanding multiple sclerosis and its prevalence in Utah