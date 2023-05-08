Utah man charged for firing gun at federal courthouse

SALT LAKE CITY — A convicted felon was indicted for shooting the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse windows in April.

Sione Pouha, 40, also known as “C Roc” and “Chub Roc,” was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for two infractions of discharging a firearm in city limits, a third-degree felony charge of using a firearm by a restricted person, and a second-degree felony charge of criminal mischief, according to court documents.

On April 30, at approximately 3:50 a.m., Salt Lake City police officers were on the scene of a fatal stabbing when an officer heard four gunshots near 351 S West Temple Street.

According to court documents, officers found two windows of the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse struck with bullets and spent shell casings.

Witnesses described the suspect and found Pouha, matching the witness description, hiding nearby the crime scene. Police arrested him without further issue.

In a U.S. Attorney’s Office statement, the surveillance video shows the suspect shooting the windows and fleeing.

“At the scene, multiple .45 caliber casings were recovered, and a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol was located along the path Pouha fled,” stated the attorney’s office. “The firearm had been reported stolen to Unified Police in 2021.”