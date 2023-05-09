Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man injured in shooting inside Valley Fair Mall; three in custody

May 8, 2023, 6:09 PM | Updated: 10:33 pm

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Three teens are in custody after a 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting Monday inside Valley Fair Mall.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the injury, which was to the hip area, is non-life-threatening and the victim is currently being treated at the hospital.

“Investigators are working to determine what happened, but believe this was an isolated incident,” read a 5:56 p.m. tweet from West Valley City police.

According to Lt. Steve Burke with the West Valley City Police Department, the incident was captured on video, which detectives are reviewing.

He said the three teen suspects were found and detained at a nearby TRAX platform within approximately 20 minutes of the shooting.

“We had a pretty distinct description of what one of the suspect’s was wearing, so as soon as they contacted them, they were pretty sure that that was our guys,” Burke said.

A firearm was also recovered near the PetSmart.

As of 6:38 p.m., Burke said the area that was contained for crime scene processing has since been released back to the mall.

He said many businesses closed early following the shooting.

“People are nervous, and rightfully so, I think,” Burke said.

Mall customer Richard O’Thorup said he when he ordered dinner from Cupbob, which is near the mall entrance, they told him they were locking down the restaurant.

“They said, ‘For your safety, we’d like you to stay in. We’re going to lock the doors,'” he said.

Police said the shooting happened inside of the mall, not far from the center court, located at the main entrance on the west side of the building.

“We have to be careful,” O’Thorup said. “We don’t know who is there and what their plans are.”

Burke urged the public to call somebody or say something if you happen to see anything suspicious.

“If you hear gunshots or you hear something that sounds like a gunshot, find shelter. Get out. Find shelter. We definitely don’t want more victims than we already had. I think we’re really lucky we only had one victim today.”

He said the last time there was a similar law enforcement response at the property, it was a false alarm.

“It’s absolutely terrifying,” Burke said. “This is only the second incident where we’ve had what sounded like gunshots inside the mall. The last incident ended up being someone tipping over the sign and it scared the heck out of everybody that was in the mall.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The suspect, Kouri Richins, posing at a KPCW banner. (Courtesy: KPCW)...

Michael Houck

Utah author arrested, accused of murdering husband

The author of "Are You With Me?" faces murder charges for the death of her husband, Eric Richins, in 2022, according to just released court documents.

1 day ago

The suspect, Sione Pouha, allegedly shooting a firearm at Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse (U.S. Atto...

Michael Houck

Utah man charged for firing gun at federal courthouse

A convicted felon was indicted for shooting the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse windows in April. 

1 day ago

Carson Smith prays Sunday at a memorial next to Allen Premium Outlets. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images via...

Christina Zdanowicz and Kelly McCleary

2 families lost multiple loved ones in the Texas outlet mall shooting

A family of four became a family of one when a 6-year-old's parents and brother were fatally shot by a gunman at a Texas outlet mall Saturday, a GoFundMe post by the family's friends said.

1 day ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Madison Swenson

Man arrested for taking bag at SLC airport that was not his

A 47-year-old man was arrested over the weekend after police say he stole someone else's luggage from the Salt Lake City International Airport.

1 day ago

KYIV, UKRAINE - FEBRUARY 10: Bullet casings are seen on the ground during a shooting training cours...

Associated Press

Vermont bans owning, running paramilitary training camps

Vermont has made it a crime to own or operate paramilitary training camps in the state.

1 day ago

(FILE)...

Associated Press

Deputies in civil rights probe accused of sexual assault

Mississippi sheriff's deputies already under investigation for possible civil rights violations after allegedly placing a gun in a Black man's mouth and firing it are now also being accused of attempting to assault him and a second Black man with a sex toy during an interrogation

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

Man injured in shooting inside Valley Fair Mall; three in custody