Lori Vallow Daybell Trial
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

‘It’s a big, important project’: Salt Lake City unveils future plans for 2100 South

May 9, 2023, 9:01 AM

A rendering of what 2100 South will look like in the near future between 700 East and 1300 East. Th...

A rendering of what 2100 South will look like in the near future between 700 East and 1300 East. The design calls for a new raised median and a multi-use path between on the south end of the road to accommodate the foot and bike traffic in the area. (Salt Lake City Corporation)

(Salt Lake City Corporation)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — It shouldn’t take anyone long to understand why 2100 South is one of the next Salt Lake streets in line for a makeover.

Anyone who has ventured through the center of Sugar House’s business district has likely experienced the crumbling roadway, says Jon Larsen, Salt Lake City’s transportation director.

“The pavement is in terrible condition,” he said. “It’s falling apart, particularly with that intersection at 1100 East.”

However, making repairs to the road isn’t as easy as simply repaving the current roadway. Sugar House, especially by 2100 South, brings in too many cars, bicyclists and pedestrians to keep the road in its existing configuration. It needs a complete overhaul to get traffic going for anyone who uses it, no matter their mode of transportation, Larsen says.

That overhaul is almost here. The city released a short video last week outlining the final concept it has in mind for 2100 South, from 700 East and 1300 East. The design for the project, set to begin in spring 2024, calls for shorter crosswalks, a new multi-use pathway, raised medians and improved lanes for left-hand turns.

It’s the result of feedback collected from residents and business owners, including from a survey the city sent out last year. The project is in line to begin in the spring of 2024 and has a hard deadline to be completed by the end of 2025, as the city nears the end of a bond meant to improve several streets.

Reimagining 2100 South

2100 South at the heart of Sugar House can get pretty busy, as it’s one of the few east-west route options in the southern part of the city and it’s where many new apartment projects have gone online over the past decade. It’s estimated that about 25,000 to 30,000 motor vehicles pass through the road any given day, which is higher than some sections of the larger State Street, Larsen explains.

He adds that there have been a “disproportionate number” of left-turn crashes in the area just from all the cars that are trying to weave in and out of the businesses in that section of the neighborhood. The city’s transportation department also estimates that about 1 million people use the sidewalks in the area, making it one of the highest-trafficked areas for pedestrians.

That’s why the design aims to incorporate everyone who uses the road.

“It’s a big, important project,” Larsen said.

But coming up with a new design for 2100 South wasn’t easy. First, many buildings are close to the roadway, so Salt Lake City can’t really expand the roadway without knocking those down. It also can’t strip sidewalks away because it’s a popular area for pedestrians and cyclists, and alternative transportation helps reduce the number of cars and trucks on the road.

It’s difficult to work on the road because there aren’t many street options for diverting traffic in the middle of construction, too. All of these factors are why Larsen jokes that 2100 South may not be the most complex street his team has helped redesign over the past few years, but it could be the most controversial.

This map shows a new design concept for 2100 South, from 700 East to 1300 East. (Salt Lake City Corporation)

The city’s transportation department ultimately came up with a design that aims to increase access for bikers and pedestrians, though project officials note that changes are expected to maintain the current motor vehicle capacity along 2100 South. Larsen said the new medians should help reduce the number of left-hand turn crashes, as drivers turn in and out of businesses in the area.

“As you build out a network to help make walking, biking and transit truly viable modes that can compete with driving, (this project) is a really important part of that east-west connectivity,” he said. “The reality is that as — particularly Sugar House and downtown Salt Lake — we continue to grow vertically, we simply can’t keep accommodating cars at the level we have historically. It’s just not very space-efficient.”

Redesigning the city’s streets

The new design for 2100 South in Sugar House was released a few weeks after the city began work to redesign Highland Drive between 2100 South and I-80 in the area. The city also plans to work on the street north of 2100 South, which is 1100 East from 2100 South to Logan Avenue, in 2024.

The 2100 South project is the “last major project” from the city’s Funding Our Future bond approved by voters in 2018, according to Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall. The bond set aside funding for street projects all over the city, not just in Sugar House. The city is expected to complete its redesign of 300 West (900 South to 2100 South) this summer, while also continuing work on 200 South (400 West to 900 East) and 900 South (900 West to Lincoln Street).

Per the city’s transportation department, other smaller bond-related projects happening this year include fixes to:

  • 100 South (500 West to 600 West)
  • 1000 East (Atkin Avenue to 2700 South)
  • 1700 East (1300 South to Sherman Avenue)
  • Benchmark Circle (Benchmark Drive to cul-de-sac end)
  • Benchmark Drive (Lakeline Drive to terminus)
  • Dallin Street (Country Club Drive to Stringham Avenue)
  • Gregson Avenue (900 East to Lincoln Street)
  • Kristianna Circle (Virginia Street to cul-de-sac end)
  • Lincoln Street (Elm Avenue to 2100 South)
  • Meadow Lane (Green Street to 700 East)
  • University Street (600 South to 700 South)

A few other small projects are likely to begin in 2024.

“I’ve heard the same jokes as you about road construction season in Utah, but these investments will fund real improvements,” Mendenhall said, as she unveiled her 2024 fiscal year budget proposal last week. “They’ll make our residents’ lives better and they’re worth it.”

Racing to finish the projects

Despite challenges in the bond market this year, the city is in a good spot when it comes to financing road projects.

Larsen explained that the city’s financing department decided to accelerate its bond issuing by a year, moving the project timelines, which he said will “save the city quite a bit” when it comes to interest payments. That also means there’s a deadline to complete all of the bond-related projects near the end of 2025.

“I know it seems far away for some people, but for us, that’s like tomorrow,” he said with a nervous chuckle. “We’re pushing hard to get all that lined up.”

Larsen adds that some of the issues plaguing road construction are beginning to clear up, though. COVID-19 outbreaks, labor shortages and supply chain issues ultimately delayed the 300 West project, which started in 2021 and was supposed to be done already. It’s very similar to problems the Utah Department of Transportation also reported having with its road projects over the past few years.

The 900 South and 200 West projects, both of which started last year, are moving along on schedule. The hope is that will continue as the 2100 South project and other small projects begin.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Lori Vallow Daybell sits at her trial in Boise on April 25. She is charged with murder for the deat...

Josh Ellis

KSL to broadcast Lori Vallow Daybell trial verdict following new court order

An Idaho judge has ruled the court will broadcast the verdict in the Lori Vallow Daybell case when it is read. KSL TV will carry it on all platforms.

11 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Matt Gephardt

Consumer experts worried as millions of Americans buy their groceries in installments

When you think of "Buy Now, Pay Later," chances are you’ll think of splurging. But more and more, people are putting their basic human needs in installments.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Daniella Rivera

Self-defense or road rage? Utah Supreme Court hears arguments in case involving self-defense law

Utah's Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in the first challenge of Utah's 2021 self-defense law. The KSL Investigators first reported on unintended consequences of the legislation that is modeled after a Florida law.

1 day ago

...

Logan Stefanich

Parents file lawsuit against Alpine School District over potential closure of 5 elementary schools

A lawsuit filed against the Alpine School District, the district's board of education and the superintendent, seeks to stop the potential closing of five elementary schools.

1 day ago

...

Katija Stjepovic and Madison Swenson

Nurse now works at Utah hospital that helped save her life

National Nurses Week is happening right now to acknowledge the hard work done in the stressful line of work. KSL TV is featuring one such nurse that now saves lives at the very same hospital that saved hers.

1 day ago

Bear River continues to rise. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Corinne tries to contain Bear River, prevent damage

As the Bear River continues to rise, city leaders in Corinne are rushing to shore up the banks and protect property. And while that job may seem small to many larger cities, it's enough to break the budget in that part of Box Elder County.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

‘It’s a big, important project’: Salt Lake City unveils future plans for 2100 South