Salt Lake County extends state of emergency order for flooding

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Salt Lake County extended an emergency declaration to June 13 to address spring runoff and flooding.

The state of emergency was previously made by Mayor Jenny Wilson on April 13.

The order can be extended after June 13 if needed. Salt Lake County Flood Control expects to continue to be on high alert until at least early July.

“With such an unprecedented snowpack, we know there is potential for flooding. I am so thankful to our Flood Control crews who have spent the winter months preparing and are continuing to respond around the clock to prioritize residents’ safety and minimize property damage,” Wilson said. “While our systems and infrastructure are in place to handle our normal year-to-year averages, we cannot possibly predict the outcomes of a historic, natural event and this emergency declaration gives us additional resources to respond.”

“We are grateful for our county crews who continue to work hard mitigating flooding,” Aimee Winder Newton, Salt Lake County Council Chair said. “A big thanks to volunteers who have helped with sandbags and support.”

The state of emergency order allows the county to mobilize all available resources to address the current flood conditions, including deploying emergency response teams, increasing staffing levels, and utilizing specialized equipment to protect the residents and property of the county. It also enables the county to access additional resources from the state and federal government to help alleviate the impact of the flood.

The full declaration can be found here and extended resolution here.