WATCH: The biggest moments in the Lori Vallow Daybell case

BOISE, Idaho — Closing arguments begin Thursday morning in the Lori Vallow Daybell trial. After that, jurors will begin deliberating.

In closing arguments Thursday morning the prosecution and defense will really look to hammer home their message to jurors. Here’s a look at some of the bigger moments the jury has seen and heard over the past month.

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

Big moments started with the prosecution’s opening, where it revealed for the first time that Tammy Daybell, one of those Vallow Daybell is accused of conspiring to kill, died by asphyxiation.

Watch the video to see more.