Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

California’s Yosemite National Park campgrounds close over flood threat as snowpack melts

May 14, 2023, 5:42 PM

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, the raging Bridalveil Fall plummets into Yosemite Valley,...

FILE - In this April 7, 2018, file photo, the raging Bridalveil Fall plummets into Yosemite Valley, while closed to the public due to a flooding Merced River, in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Three popular campgrounds at California's Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Monday, May 15, 2023, due to a forecast of flooding as warming temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada's massive snowpack. Park officials said Sunday that Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and Housekeeping Camp will be shut over fears that waterways could overspill their banks. (Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Eric Paul Zamora/The Fresno Bee via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Three popular campgrounds at California’s Yosemite National Park will be temporarily closed starting Monday because of a forecast of flooding as warming temperatures melt the Sierra Nevada’s massive snowpack.

Park officials said Sunday that the Lower and North Pines Campgrounds and the Housekeeping Camp will be shut over fears that waterways could overspill their banks.

“The combination of extended hot weather and abundant snow means the Merced River may remain above flood stage for some time,” the park said in a statement. An update on the closures will be provided Monday evening.

Late last month, eastern sections of the famed Yosemite Valley were closed for a few days over fears of floods that never materialized.

Spring weather is quickly melting huge amounts of snow that accumulated in mountains from a series of epic winter storms.

Storm runoff has caused flooding of San Joaquin Valley agricultural fields below the southern Sierra. But the major melt of the massive snowpack has yet to occur.

The state Department of Water Resources said earlier this month that despite a brief increase in temperatures in late April, the snowpack has melted at a slower pace than average because of below-average temperatures early in the month and cloud cover.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

(KSL TV)...

Madison Swenson

Search efforts ongoing for missing woman possibly swept up in Weber River

Search and rescue efforts that began Monday at the Weber River remain ongoing as authorities say a woman reported missing in the area has still not been found.

10 days ago

Mount Everest is shown at approximately 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) in Nepal, 2003. (Paula Bronstein/...

Associated Press

Seattle man dies while climbing Mount Everest

A retired Seattle doctor died while climbing Mount Everest on Monday, according to University of Washington officials.

13 days ago

Canoemobile Program...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Canoemobile program gives students a new way of looking at the Jordan River

Wilderness Inquiry's Canoemobile isn't your usual van down by the river — this one comes with a trailer carrying pounds of gear and strapped with canoes.

15 days ago

Ray Nielsen...

Shelby Lofton and Larry D. Curtis

Utah man, 70, survives cougar attack while on a solo hike

Ray Nielsen, 70, was hiking alone Thursday afternoon when he was blindsided by a mountain lion. After a brief struggle , Nielsen threw a rock at the animal and it ran away.

17 days ago

(KSLTV)...

Jed Boal

Utah ski areas enjoy spring surge of visitors

It was another powder day in Utah’s mountains. People are still skiing and snowboarding and enjoying fresh snow in the last week of April.

20 days ago

FILE: Megan Hansen crosses over a stream while hiking Lake Mary up Big Cottonwood Canyon....

Ayanna Likens

Staying safe during spring activities

After months of snow, most of us are ready to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. Whether you're playing a sport or hitting the trails - Intermountain Health says it's important to ease into it.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

California’s Yosemite National Park campgrounds close over flood threat as snowpack melts