ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Swift interrupts ‘Bad Blood’ to defend concertgoer at Philadelphia tour stop

May 15, 2023, 8:01 AM

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift appeared to help a concertgoer in the crowd of her latest “Eras Tour” stop in Philadelphia on Saturday, and videos of the moment are circulating on social media.

Videos from the show at the Lincoln Financial Field showed Swift interrupting her 2014 hit “Bad Blood” to defend a person in the crowd.

“She’s fine,” Swift is first heard yelling into the crowd, noticeably perturbed by what she had seen. She paused again to say, “She wasn’t doing anything,” before yelling, “Hey, stop,” two more times.

It’s unclear from the videos what transpired in the crowd to prompt the reaction, but Swift is seen resuming “Bad Blood” — perhaps an apt song for the moment — without a hitch shortly after the interruption.

CNN has reached out to Lincoln Financial Field and a representative for Swift for comment.

Saturday’s show wasn’t entirely full of bad blood. Other videos on social media appear to show thousands of ticketless Swifties gathering outside the open-air stadium to sing along from afar during the show in a wholesome show of support for their “Anti-Hero.”

The singer will head to Massachusetts next weekend following her third and final show in Philadelphia on Sunday. The “Eras Tour” is Swift’s first tour in five years and kicked off in March in Glendale, Arizona.

