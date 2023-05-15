Lori Vallow Daybell found guilty
ENTERTAINMENT

Martha Stewart lands ‘historic’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

May 15, 2023, 3:32 PM

Martha Stewart, here at an event in 2022, is featured on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated S...

Martha Stewart, here at an event in 2022, is featured on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. (Andrew Kelly/Reuters/File via CNN)

(Andrew Kelly/Reuters/File via CNN)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Martha Stewart is among the cover models for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The lifestyle businesswoman, 81, is the oldest swimsuit model the magazine has featured, calling the fact “historic.”

“I like that picture,” Stewart said of her cover shot as she revealed it on Monday’s “Today” show.

Stewart posed in the Dominican Republic for the shoot and appears in a total of ten looks.

“When I heard that I was going to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s pretty good, I’m going to be the oldest person I think ever on a cover of Sports Illustrated,'” Stewart said, adding, “And I don’t think about age very much, but I thought that this is kind of historic.”

In a tweet, Sports Illustrated called the cover “epic.”

“When we said this year was going to be epic, we meant it,” SI tweeted.

Stewart’s career began as a model at age 15, before she worked as a Wall Street stockbroker and later started a catering business, which grew into a lifestyle media company.

Stewart’s more recent modeling with social media selfies have gained praise, particularly an image she shared of herself in a pool in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

