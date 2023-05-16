UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH
UDOT wants $20 million to help fix roads, reimburse snow removal fund
May 15, 2023, 10:25 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is hoping state lawmakers will reallocate millions of dollars for road maintenance.
John Gleason, UDOT’s director of public relations, said snow removal alone was very expensive during the state’s record-breaking winter.
“We ended up spending about $41 million,” Gleason said.
In a normal year, that number is closer to $24 million.
He also believes the worst of road damage and flood control is still coming our way. That’s why right now, crews are hyper-focused on roadways that are getting ruined by flood waters.
Like many others watching the streams and rivers closely, Gleason believes there’s a lot of damage on the horizon.
“I think we’re gonna see the situation get worse before it gets better.”