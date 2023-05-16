UDOT wants $20 million to help fix roads, reimburse snow removal fund

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is hoping state lawmakers will reallocate millions of dollars for road maintenance.

On Wednesday, the Legislature will hold a special session. One resolution will include an extension of the State of Emergency the governor implemented on April 18. Part of that will allow UDOT to request $20 million to be moved from the construction fund to road maintenance.

Maintenance includes everything from snow removal to repairs, and even clean ups that include recent mudslides up the canyons.

John Gleason, UDOT’s director of public relations, said snow removal alone was very expensive during the state’s record-breaking winter.

“We ended up spending about $41 million,” Gleason said.

In a normal year, that number is closer to $24 million.

He also believes the worst of road damage and flood control is still coming our way. That’s why right now, crews are hyper-focused on roadways that are getting ruined by flood waters.

Like many others watching the streams and rivers closely, Gleason believes there’s a lot of damage on the horizon.

“I think we’re gonna see the situation get worse before it gets better.”