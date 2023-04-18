Gov. Cox issues state of emergency due to flooding, flood risks

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox has issued a state of emergency due to flooding and flood risks in Utah.

For now, the order will be in place for 30 days, but the Legislature could vote to extend it.

With record snowfall and rapidly warming spring temperatures, we’ve got to take action to protect our state from the avalanches, landslides, mudslides, rockslides and floods that will inevitably occur in the coming months. Today we’re declaring a State of Emergency in Utah to… pic.twitter.com/6ohmwJ2t9o — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) April 18, 2023

“We’re incredibly grateful for the moisture we’ve received this winter, but the extra rain and hefty snowpack present increasing flood risks as the snow melts,” Cox said. “By declaring a state of emergency, the state will be better able to tap into reserve funds to support flood response and mitigation efforts. In short, we’ll be better prepared for what lies ahead this spring.”

According to a Tuesday news release from the governor’s office, $5 million was set aside for emergency management flood mitigation during the 2023 legislative session, but that money has already been depleted. With the state of emergency, local officials can now use funds from the State Disaster Recovery Restricted Account.

“It also permits the state to seek aid from both the federal government as well as other states,” the release stated.

Last week, several cities in the state experienced problems with flooding, including Kaysville, Salt Lake City, Bountiful, North Ogden and Kearns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)

Several local officials, including the governor, addressed those concerns during a press conference, which highlighted the state’s efforts to mitigate flooding and other issues associated with it.

As of April 7, more than one million sandbags, as well as other resources, have been deployed across the state by the Utah Division of Emergency Management.

“In addition, crews from the Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands are available to assist local governments and volunteers with filling sandbags, removing debris and operating heavy equipment.”

For more information on where you can find sandbags in your area, click here.