Gov. Cox, state officials address flood mitigation efforts as floodwaters hit Utah neighborhoods

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox was joined by a number of other state officials Thursday afternoon to discuss flood mitigation efforts across the state.

Among those that spoke during the press conference were:

Gov. Spencer Cox

Kris Hamlet, director of the Utah Department of Emergency Management

Joel Ferry, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources

Kim Shelley, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality

Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation

Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Cox began by addressing the massive sinkhole in Kaysville, the mudslide up Parleys Canyon, the rockslide in Fairview Canyon, and the flooding from Emigration Canyon.

“We’re certain that these conditions will continue in the coming months. We are really just at the front end of getting all of that record water downstream where it needs to go,” he said.

Luckily, the temperatures dropped Thursday, allowing for a bit of reprieve from the flooding.

“Hitting in the 80s, that certainly got things moving, and once it starts moving, it’s really hard to slow it all down, so having three days in the 70s and low 80s certainly got it moving. This gives us a reset, and we’re hoping that these more moderate temperatures will continue moving forward. But again, we understand that floods are very likely as we continue, and we want people, citizens, counties and communities to continue to prepare for whatever might come over the next two-plus months,” Cox said.

He said the state has been working with cities and towns to ensure they have the funding to purchase necessary supplies. State and local agencies have also been coordinating to get equipment — including water pumps and sandbag machines — as well as clear drainages and culverts of debris.

“We… asked the legislature for $5 million in flood mitigation money before there was any snowstorms, and we ended up probably needing a lot more than $5 million, and so, we’re working with the legislature as we assess needs to figure out how much we will need. And they’re very open. Again, we have budgeted for rainy days for a long time, or snowy days, or flood days, or whatever it is we’re looking for, and these are the types of days we’ve been preparing for.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Cox said 1.4 million sandbags had already been sent out across the state. He then shared a message with all Utah residents.

“My message to Utahns is twofold. First, please do what you can right now to prepare. Again, we’ve had a pause now. You’ve seen where the water is coming, so we have a break in the action. Pay attention to local conditions. Stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams. Fill sandbags if you can. Ask for help if you need it. More information is available at floodhazards.utah.gov. Second, state employees, just a reminder, we issued an executive order allowing you to use administrative leave to help with flood efforts. If you’ve been thinking about doing that, and you’re in a position to help, we encourage you to take advantage of that administrative leave to help fill sandbags in your area, where needed.”