Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox, state officials address flood mitigation efforts as floodwaters hit Utah neighborhoods

Apr 13, 2023, 1:52 PM | Updated: 3:26 pm

people are moving sand bags around a river on the street...

Floods across Utah have brought neighbors together to build walls of sand bags to irrigate the rushing waters down the street. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox was joined by a number of other state officials Thursday afternoon to discuss flood mitigation efforts across the state.

Among those that spoke during the press conference were:

  • Gov. Spencer Cox
  • Kris Hamlet, director of the Utah Department of Emergency Management
  • Joel Ferry, executive director of the Utah Department of Natural Resources
  • Kim Shelley, executive director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality
  • Carlos Braceras, executive director of the Utah Department of Transportation
  • Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food

Gov. Spencer Cox

Cox began by addressing the massive sinkhole in Kaysville, the mudslide up Parleys Canyon, the rockslide in Fairview Canyon, and the flooding from Emigration Canyon.

\

“We’re certain that these conditions will continue in the coming months. We are really just at the front end of getting all of that record water downstream where it needs to go,” he said.

Luckily, the temperatures dropped Thursday, allowing for a bit of reprieve from the flooding.

“Hitting in the 80s, that certainly got things moving, and once it starts moving, it’s really hard to slow it all down, so having three days in the 70s and low 80s certainly got it moving. This gives us a reset, and we’re hoping that these more moderate temperatures will continue moving forward. But again, we understand that floods are very likely as we continue, and we want people, citizens, counties and communities to continue to prepare for whatever might come over the next two-plus months,” Cox said.

He said the state has been working with cities and towns to ensure they have the funding to purchase necessary supplies. State and local agencies have also been coordinating to get equipment — including water pumps and sandbag machines — as well as clear drainages and culverts of debris.

“We… asked the legislature for $5 million in flood mitigation money before there was any snowstorms, and we ended up probably needing a lot more than $5 million, and so, we’re working with the legislature as we assess needs to figure out how much we will need. And they’re very open. Again, we have budgeted for rainy days for a long time, or snowy days, or flood days, or whatever it is we’re looking for, and these are the types of days we’ve been preparing for.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Cox said 1.4 million sandbags had already been sent out across the state. He then shared a message with all Utah residents.

“My message to Utahns is twofold. First, please do what you can right now to prepare. Again, we’ve had a pause now. You’ve seen where the water is coming, so we have a break in the action. Pay attention to local conditions. Stay away from fast-moving rivers and streams. Fill sandbags if you can. Ask for help if you need it. More information is available at floodhazards.utah.gov. Second, state employees, just a reminder, we issued an executive order allowing you to use administrative leave to help with flood efforts. If you’ve been thinking about doing that, and you’re in a position to help, we encourage you to take advantage of that administrative leave to help fill sandbags in your area, where needed.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson speaks during an interview Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Farmington, ...

Associated Press

Romney faces first potential challenge in Utah Senate race

A potential primary challenger to Republican first-term Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah took a major step Thursday toward jumping into next year's race, expected to be one of the GOP’s hardest-fought contests in 2024.

15 hours ago

An empty donation table with the American Red Cross logo. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images)...

Emily Ashcraft

Church of Jesus Christ gives $8.7M to American Red Cross, continues to be its largest blood drive contributor

The American Red Cross will receive an $8.7 million donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church was also the largest Red Cross blood drive contributor in 2022.

15 hours ago

Floods across Utah have brought neighbors together to build walls of sand bags to irrigate the rush...

Brooke Williams and Karah Brackin

State of emergency declared in Salt Lake County as flooding hits Sugar House

The Wasatch Front has seen a roller coaster of weather with record a snowpack followed by record high temperatures within days.

15 hours ago

(Andrew Adams/KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Neighbors scramble to divert runoff waters in Wasatch County

Neighbors and others scrambled Wednesday to divert runoff floodwaters that were heading toward homes.

15 hours ago

With so many Utah communities concerned about potential flooding this spring, because of the heavy ...

BY AMIE SCHAFFER, ELIZABETH WEILER, SIMONE SEIKALY, KSL NewsRadio Staff

Worried about flooding? Where you can get sandbags to help with possible Utah floods

Many communities are taking a proactive approach to preparedness for possible flooding. Cities and counties across Utah want to help and are letting residents know that sandbags are available for pickup.

15 hours ago

emergency lights...

Josh Ellis

Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on I-15 in Draper

One person has died following a crash on northbound Interstate 15 near the 11400 South exit in Draper.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

vintage photo of lighting showroom featuring chandeliers, lamps, wall lights and mirrors...

Lighting Design

History of Lighting Design | Over 25 Years of Providing Utah With the Latest Trends and Styles

Read about the history of Lighting Design, a family-owned and operated business that paved the way for the lighting industry in Utah.

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...

Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.

notebook with password notes highlighted...

PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.

Gov. Cox, state officials address flood mitigation efforts as floodwaters hit Utah neighborhoods