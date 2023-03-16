Gov. Cox issues executive order allowing state employees to help with flooding

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Thursday giving all state employees eight hours of administrative leave to assist with local flooding needs, if so desired.

“With the weather warming up, flooding is a major disaster concern in Utah. We’re experiencing record-breaking snowpack levels and we want to be prepared for what spring could have in store,” Cox said. “Utah’s state employees are community-minded and we know many will want to support their local emergency response teams for the common good.”

Doing what we can to assist in flood mitigation across the state 🌧 Team Utah can now use up to eight hours of administrative leave to volunteer to assist with flood relief in the state of Utah. Utah leads the nation in volunteerism – and we must lead the https://t.co/N8bJI2rLA0… https://t.co/kNsGxvpuV5 pic.twitter.com/CgKfB6BpiV — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) March 16, 2023

According to a press release from the governor’s office, snowpack levels across most of the state exceed 150%, which is already causing flooding in certain areas.

The governor’s office is also working with the Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, as well as city and county officials to make sure emergency plans are in place.

The executive order, as of now, expires Aug. 31.

Additional flood information can be found here.