LOCAL NEWS

Gov. Cox issues executive order allowing state employees to help with flooding

Mar 16, 2023, 11:02 AM
Neighborhood in central Eden experiences flooding in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 16, ...
Neighborhood in central Eden experiences flooding in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 16, 2023. (Nikki Wolthuis)
(Nikki Wolthuis)
BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Thursday giving all state employees eight hours of administrative leave to assist with local flooding needs, if so desired.

“With the weather warming up, flooding is a major disaster concern in Utah. We’re experiencing record-breaking snowpack levels and we want to be prepared for what spring could have in store,” Cox said. “Utah’s state employees are community-minded and we know many will want to support their local emergency response teams for the common good.”

According to a press release from the governor’s office, snowpack levels across most of the state exceed 150%, which is already causing flooding in certain areas.

The governor’s office is also working with the Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, as well as city and county officials to make sure emergency plans are in place.

The executive order, as of now, expires Aug. 31.

Additional flood information can be found here.



