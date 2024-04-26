On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah’s Air Quality
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Top fencers and parafencers gather to compete in Utah for championship

Apr 26, 2024, 2:31 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Some of the best fencing and parafencing athletes in the nation are competing for the championship title.

The D1 Nationals are being held at the Salt Palace.

The CEO of USA Fencing, Phil Andrews, described the D1 Nationals as essentially the top end of the sport – like the Super Bowl of the sport – with top fencers in the country competing for the title of national champion.

For some, it is also the next step to qualifying for a spot in the Olympics.

Coming from a military background, Garrett Schoonover said a work colleague introduced him to the sport.

“Never thought about it. Never considered it,” Schoonover said.

Now, just two and a half years later, the Salt Laker has his eyes on earning a coveted spot on the Paralympic fencing team heading to Paris this summer.

“It’s a little mind blowing… There’s a ton of really intelligent people in this sport with a lot of diverse backgrounds,” Schoonover said.

In fencing, there are three weapons used: Epee, Foil, and Sabre.

Ever humble, Schoonover is currently ranked No. 1  in Sabre in parafencing in the country. He is ranked the No. 2 foilist.

When it comes to fencing meeting parafencing, there is as much a mental game as there is physical.

“People jokingly call it a knife fight in a phone booth… Here, we don’t have to worry about footwork, but we are always in striking distance, so you never get a rest,” said Schoonover.

For Andrews, it is inspiring to see a niche sport growing.

“It’s one of the fastest sports on the planet. Especially sabers – super fast – commonly what you will see in films like ‘Pirates of the Caribbean,'” Andrews said.

In Salt Lake, big dreams are coming true.

“This is the actual championship in the U.S.; the highest level of fencing is right here in Salt Lake City this week. But for some, it will mean something more. It will mean a potential qualification to the Olympic or Paralympic Games in Paris,” Andrews said.

Parafencing happens Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with each day focusing on a different weapon.

Tickets are not required to attend the events.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)...

Eliza Pace

District asks parents for help after Roy High School has 3 incidents with guns in 2 weeks

Weber School District is urging parents to talk to their kids about guns after Roy High School had three incidents in the past two weeks of students bringing guns on school property.

1 hour ago

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, poses for a photograph at the Deseret News offices in Salt Lake City on T...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Utah Republicans to select nominee to replace Mitt Romney in open US Senate seat

The Utah Republican Party is set to select a nominee in the race to replace Mitt Romney in the U.S. Senate at its annual convention.

1 hour ago

Robert Wetzel, who volunteers with "Meals on Wheels" delivering a meal to Lola Anderson at her home...

Dan Spindle

Positively 50+: ‘Meals on Wheels’ volunteer delivers more than just meals

One volunteer who is always on the go delivers more than just meals to those who need to stay home.

2 hours ago

Riley Jensen was the mental performance coach in 2018 for the U.S. Paralympic archery team. (Photo ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Utah coach helps Olympic athletes develop mental toughness

Olympic athletes possess more than physical strength, and KSL TV's Tamara Vaifanua spoke to a Utah coach who helps athletes develop mental toughness.

3 hours ago

Celena Anne Manygoats...

Larry D. Curtis

Police ask for help locating woman missing from near Utah border

Police are asking for help locating a woman who has been missing since April 14, Celena Anne Manygoats.

3 hours ago

(GoFundMe)...

Eliza Pace

13-year-old battles leukemia in hospital, family wants to celebrate her birthday with cards

A Utahn is trying to give her sister the best birthday ever, here's how you can help.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Top fencers and parafencers gather to compete in Utah for championship