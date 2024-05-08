Box Elder County experiences multiple earthquakes

On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
BOX ELDER COUNTY — Have you felt shaking in Box Elder County? In the past three days, 75 small earthquakes have been measured by University of Utah Seismograph Stations southwest of Tremonton.

“This is what we call an energetic earthquake sequence, this is a lot of earthquakes,” Katherine Whidden, a Research Seismologist at the University of Utah, said.

The cluster of earthquakes in Box Elder County started Saturday around 2:30 pm, and they’ve shaken the earth in that area consistently ever since. The largest quake was a 4.4 magnitude about 16 miles southwest of Tremonton in an unpopulated area. However, three others above a 3.0 have been measured in the area as well.

“I know that for the 4.4 magnitude earthquake we had 200 reports on ‘Did You Feel it?’,” Whidden said, speaking about the earthquake reporting tool on the United States Geological Survey’s website.

Whidden says the recent earthquakes in Box Elder County are happening in an area that was active in the 80’s and 90’s. They are just a valley over from where Utah’s largest recorded earthquake occurred in 1934, which was a 6.6 magnitude.

She said these earthquakes are directly related to the Wasatch fault system and will be closely monitored and studied to see if they can tell us anything about the fault.

“We live in a seismically active area, and this is the kind of thing that happens. There is some stress in the crust, and it’s being relieved by these earthquakes,” Whidden said.

When asked if this is a sign of a bigger earthquake coming soon, Whidden said it’s difficult to know.

“Anytime there is an earthquake there is a potential for a larger one later, about a one in 20 chance there could be a larger one later,” Whidden said. “So I won’t say that it can’t happen, but usually it doesn’t happen.”

Whidden said it’s important to make the community aware of these smaller earthquakes so they can take the steps necessary to prepare for a bigger one. She recommends three days of food, water, and medication.

For more information visit BeReady.utah.gov.

Canyon View Elementary's second graders during the Great Utah ShakeOut...

Daniel Woodruff

How Utah students practiced earthquake safety during statewide emergency drill

School started as usual Thursday morning at Canyon View Elementary in Cottonwood Heights. But within a few minutes, it was obvious the day would be a little different. It was part of the Great Utah ShakeOut, a statewide event during which people in schools, offices, and homes practice for an earthquake.

19 days ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Karah Brackin

Thousands participate in annual ‘Great Utah ShakeOut’ earthquake drill

Thousands of Utahns took part in this year's Great Utah ShakeOut at work, school or home.

19 days ago

HUALIEN, TAIWAN - APRIL 05: A general view of a collapsed building following the earthquake on Apri...

Johnson Lai and Christopher Bodeen

Rescue teams in Taiwan searching for family feared trapped in rockslide following earthquake

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years, which has left at least 12 dead.

1 month ago

(file) Ring camera footage in home during earthquake...

Brianna Chavez

State officials urging Utahns to sign up for Great Utah ShakeOut

With several earthquakes making headlines, the Utah Division of Emergency Management is encouraging Utahns to be prepared. The Great Utah ShakeOut is taking place Thursday, April 18.

1 month ago

Su Ma Ma Chinese Club poses with traditional dragons...

Emma Benson

Utah students survive earthquake during visit to Taiwan

As recovery efforts continue in Taiwan after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, a group of Utah students who are part of a Chinese immersion program were visiting a cultural site when the quake occurred.

1 month ago

Utah students standing on a road in a gorge...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Utah high school group visiting Taiwan recounts feeling earthquake

A high school group from Utah visiting Taiwan is recounting the moments they felt the ground move as a 7.4 magnitude earthquake heavily damaged areas on the eastern side of the island.

1 month ago

