On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah barbershop is helping to support fallen officer’s family and community

May 7, 2024, 6:53 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK — Right along the main street in Spanish Fork, there is a very busy hair-cutting business. They call it The Fellas Barber Shop, and on Tuesday, the mood has changed.

“It’s terrible that something like that has to happen,” said barber Liz Papa. “I was shocked.”

Papa is talking about what happened in the small town of Santaquin, just a short distance south of the barbershop. The community is mourning the loss of Sgt. Bill Hooser, who police say was intentionally hit and killed by a semi-truck early Sunday morning.

“The whole thing is just like super sad, super hard,” said one barber to a customer.

Outside of The Fellas Barber Shop.

Outside of The Fellas Barber Shop. (KSL TV)

That’s why the owners wanted to do something to help. So, throughout the week, through Sunday night, they are offering free haircuts to all law enforcement officers. The owners said 100% of the money those officers would have spent on a haircut would be donated to Hooser family.

Utah County Sheriff deputy Bryce Penrod told KSL TV that’s why he came here to get a haircut.

“My wife saw this on Instagram. She usually cuts my hair, and she’s like, I’m signing you up for this. I was like okay. I’ve never been here before,” Penrod said. “The feeling of love from Utah, it’s unbelievable. It restored hope that the community is here for us and we’re here for them.”

Utah County deputy Bryce Penrod getting his haircut.

Utah County deputy Bryce Penrod getting his haircut. (KS TV)

Penrod is on the SWAT team and was called out Sunday morning when Hooser was hit and killed.

“We got a page saying officer down, bring the armor. Just threw my gear on. Doesn’t matter where you are from or what city we just went to were looking for the [suspect],” he said.

Provo police officer Nick Byrd also showed up for a free haircut, and he was grateful that the money he would have spent would be donated to Hooser’s family.

“It’s super cool to see it. Makes me as an officer feel safe. Feel loved, feel like I have people behind me,” Byrd said.

Liz Papa speaking to Provo officer Nick Byrd.

Ciara Southward speaking to Provo officer Nick Byrd. (KSL TV)

“We always want to give back to our hero community as much as possible even if it is a small difference we can make we want to do it,” said Ciara Southward, the COO of The Fellas Barber Shop. “It’s sombering, we’ve seen the community pull together like we’ve never seen before.”

In the town of Payson, just minutes away from Santaquin, the general manager of Costa Vida and his team are busy making 70 burritos to feed Santaquin police, city workers, and other police agencies in town helping out.

“I think the community is all about being and acting like one,” said Jake McKervey. “You hear about this stuff all the time on the news and you never think it’s going to happen so close to home. Food always kind of always brought people together so I just felt like were all this happened and all these horrible things at least we can try and bring people back together.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The legacy of Utah’s police officers killed in the line of duty is being honored through a schola...

Garna Mejia

College scholarship program honors Utah’s fallen officers

The legacy of Utah’s police officers killed in the line of duty is being honored through a scholarship program for college students.

3 minutes ago

In the past three days, 75 small earthquakes have been measured by University of Utah Seismograph S...

Shara Park

Box Elder County experiences multiple earthquakes

Have you felt shaking in Box Elder County? In the past three days, 75 small earthquakes have been measured by University of Utah Seismograph Stations southwest of Tremonton.

7 minutes ago

US courthouse sign...

Alexander Campbell

Utah man accused of supplying fentanyl that killed a woman now charged

A US Magistrate judge ordered a Spanish fork man to remain in custody, following a returned indictment on May 1. 

38 minutes ago

Skier descends at Snowbird (Courtesy Snowbird)...

Carlysle Price

Utah ski resorts remain open for two more weeks

May snowstorms are allowing some ski resorts to prolong their season.

58 minutes ago

Rasmussen family in the 70s. Left to right back row: David, Jordan, and DeAnn Rasmussen, and Dora R...

Amy Donaldson, KSL Podcasts

Life Sentences: The Letter explores grief, trauma and lingering effects

As time passed after the murders detailed in season 2 of “The Letter,” the families of Buddy Booth and Jordan Rasmussen continued to wrangle with their grief and trauma.

2 hours ago

Head coach Lynne Roberts of the Utah Utes....

Josh Furlong, KSL.com

Prosecutors won’t charge man who yelled racial epithets at Utah basketball team

Coeur d'Alene prosecutors have declined to charge an 18-year-old high school student who confessed to yelling racial epithets at the University of Utah women's basketball team.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Utah barbershop is helping to support fallen officer’s family and community