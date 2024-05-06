On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Santaquin Police Department identifies officer hit and killed by semitruck driver

May 6, 2024, 2:04 PM | Updated: 5:00 pm

The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday as...

The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday as 50-year-old Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser of Santaquin.

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

SANTAQUIN — The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the of line duty on Sunday as 50-year-old Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser, of Santaquin.

Police released Hooser’s name in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Hooser was deliberately struck and killed by a semitruck driver on Sunday morning. The driver was apprehended several hours later in Vernal following an extensive manhunt.

According to the department, Hooser was a Utah native with eight years of law enforcement experience, beginning his career with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico until he joined the Santaquin City Police Department in 2017. Hooser was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant in February 2024.

Hooser leaves behind a wife of 29 years, his two daughters, and one granddaughter.

Law enforcement from around the state gather at the Utah Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville to escort the body of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser back to Santaquin, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) A procession with the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives on I-15 at 10600 South in Sandy on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) Kathy and Randy Harkin hang an American flag over I-15 as a procession with the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives by at an overpass at 10600 South in Sandy on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) An ambulance carrying the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives in a procession on I-15 at 10600 South in Sandy on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) Loved ones of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser watch as law enforcement from around the state gather at the Utah Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville to escort his body back to Santaquin, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) Officer Jeffrey Cox of the South Jordan Police Department salutes as a procession with the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives by at an overpass at 10600 South in Sandy on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) Law enforcement from around the state gather at the Utah Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville to escort the body of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser back to Santaquin, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) Loved ones of fallen Santaquin Police Sgt. Bill Hooser watch as law enforcement from around the state gather at the Utah Medical Examiner's Office in Taylorsville to escort his body back to Santaquin, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) Members of Sandy City Fire Department watch as a procession with the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives by at an overpass at 10600 South in Sandy on Monday, May 6, 2024. (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News) The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the line of duty on Sunday as 50-year-old Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser of Santaquin.

KSL TV chose not to name the officer prior to the press conference out of respect for the family, who wanted the name to be released by the Santaquin Police Department on Monday.

On Monday, police, highway patrol members, and other officials participated in a procession from the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville to Santaquin. The procession arrived outside Brown Family Mortuary at 12:30 p.m. to crowds of people lining the streets to show their support.

In an exclusive interview with KSL TV, the brother of the officer said his brother paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service.

“Pretty heartbroken, It’s hard. We had plans this summer,” the brother said. “Everybody out there listening, if I can give them any advice it’s to hold your loved one a little tighter. Make phone calls, tell them you love them especially the ones you don’t get to see every day.”

Support poured out from agencies around the state.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Unified Fire (@unifiedfire)

A GoFundMe* was created for Hooser’s family.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: Flags fly at the Utah Capitol. (Photo from @GovCox/Twitter)...

Eliza Pace

Gov. Cox orders flags to flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer

Governor Spencer J. Cox ordered that both flags of the United States of America and Utah's State Flag to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities to honor fallen officer Sgt. Bill Hooser of the Santaquin City Police Department. 

45 minutes ago

FILE - A radiologist, Jeff Anderson, peers over a scan of a brain consumed by Alzheimer's disease. ...

Tamara Vaifanua

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America to hold free educational conference for Utah caregivers

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is hosting a free educational conference for caregivers and patients on May 15.

57 minutes ago

A procession with the body of a fallen Santaquin police officer drives on I-15 at 10600 South in Sa...

Josh Ellis

Santaquin police officer honored with procession Monday

The body of a fallen Santaquin police officer will be carried in a procession Monday from the medical examiner's office in Taylorsville to hometown of Santaquin.

7 hours ago

...

Kyle Ireland

Smith Entertainment Group announces location of Utah’s NHL practice facility

Smith Entertainment Group announced the location for the practice facility of Utah's NHL team less than a month after acquiring the franchise.

8 hours ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Brother of fallen Santaquin officer thanks community, police agencies for support

In an exclusive interview with KSL TV, the brother of the officer hit and killed in Santaquin says his brother paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service.

10 hours ago

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah. (KSL TV(...

Carole Mikita

TV series ‘The Chosen’ has returned to Utah to film fifth season

The popular TV series "The Chosen" is filming again in Utah.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 Internet Safety Tips for Kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why Printer Security Should Be Top of Mind for Your Business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light Up Your Home With These Top Lighting Trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for Hassle-Free Computer Repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Santaquin Police Department identifies officer hit and killed by semitruck driver