SANTAQUIN — The Santaquin City Police Department identified the officer killed in the of line duty on Sunday as 50-year-old Sgt. Billy Dean Hooser, of Santaquin.

Police released Hooser’s name in a news conference on Monday afternoon.

Hooser was deliberately struck and killed by a semitruck driver on Sunday morning. The driver was apprehended several hours later in Vernal following an extensive manhunt.

According to the department, Hooser was a Utah native with eight years of law enforcement experience, beginning his career with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office in New Mexico until he joined the Santaquin City Police Department in 2017. Hooser was promoted from Corporal to Sergeant in February 2024.

Hooser leaves behind a wife of 29 years, his two daughters, and one granddaughter.

On Monday, police, highway patrol members, and other officials participated in a procession from the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville to Santaquin. The procession arrived outside Brown Family Mortuary at 12:30 p.m. to crowds of people lining the streets to show their support.

In an exclusive interview with KSL TV, the brother of the officer said his brother paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service.

“Pretty heartbroken, It’s hard. We had plans this summer,” the brother said. “Everybody out there listening, if I can give them any advice it’s to hold your loved one a little tighter. Make phone calls, tell them you love them especially the ones you don’t get to see every day.”

Support poured out from agencies around the state.

A GoFundMe* was created for Hooser’s family.

.@TVDanRascon spoke to a Spanish Fork emergency dispatcher who described Sgt. Hooser as a man who "was always kind and always willing to help." pic.twitter.com/qpIXvfUNp7 — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) May 6, 2024

