Santaquin police officer to be honored with procession Monday

May 6, 2024, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

Dozens of men and women in uniforms from law enforcement agencies across Utah and Salt Lake countie...

Dozens of men and women in uniforms from law enforcement agencies across Utah and Salt Lake counties stood at attention on crowded overpasses as the procession drove through. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


Digital content producer

TAYLORSVILLE — The body of a fallen Santaquin police officer will be carried in a procession Monday from the medical examiner’s office in Taylorsville back to southern Utah County.

The officer was deliberately struck and killed by a semitruck driver early Sunday, police said, prompting an outpouring of support from law enforcement and officials across the state. The driver of the semi was apprehended about midday Sunday in Vernal following an extensive manhunt.

The procession will begin in Taylorsville and enter Interstate 215, connecting to I-15 and heading south to Santaquin. The drive would usually take just under an hour. It will end at the Brown Family Mortuary.

In an exclusive interview with KSL TV, the brother of the officer said his brother paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service. KSL TV is choosing not to name the officer out of respect for the family, who wanted the name to be released by the Santaquin Police Department later Monday.

“Pretty heartbroken, It’s hard. We had plans this summer,” said the brother with emotion. “Everybody out there listening, if I can give them any advice it’s to hold your loved one a little tighter. Make phone calls, tell them you love them especially the ones you don’t get to see every day.”

Law enforcement agencies and people across the state shared messages of support and paid their respects to the fallen officer’s family.

“It just breaks your heart over and over every time you hear it,” said Shante Johnson. 

Her husband, Draper Police Sgt. Derek Johnson, was shot and killed Sept. 1, 2013. She now works with the Fraternal Order of Police as a family liaison, helping individuals get through a situation she knows all too well. 

“Any time we hear of something like this, we just try to immediately assist the family, let them know that we’re here for them in any capacity that we can be available to them,” Johnson said. 

‘We protect our officers’: Santaquin community shows support for family of fallen police officer

Brother of fallen Santaquin officer thanks community, police agencies for support

Contributing: Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

