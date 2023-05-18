The Masima Pacific Islands Film Tour begins in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, you can check out films showcasing Pacific Island artists starting Thursday. It’s called the Masima Pacific Islands Film Tour.

“Masima means salt in Tongan and Samoan. That word within itself is paying tribute to Salt Lake City,” Charlie Prescott, Utah Pacific Island Film Series director explained.

The films will touch on stories of connections, traditions, navigating life in America, and Pasifika culture. They are curated and presented by the Salt Lake Film Society, Utah Pacific Islands Knowledge 2 Action Resource, and Utah Pacific Islands Film Series.

Cane Fire premieres Thursday. The documentary showcases the Hawaii that people don’t always see.

“We are natural born storytellers. We have been telling stories for centuries not just beautiful movies like Moana, but true, true down to the root stories,” Prescott said.

The Masima Pacific Islands Film Tour runs May 18-24 at Broadway Centre Cinemas, 111 E 300 S.

The Opening film and post-screening panel discussion begin at 7 p.m.

For the movie lineup and ticket info, visit: https://slfs.org/masima