Logan City police need help identifying teenage trio camera vandals

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City police need the public’s help identifying a trio of teenage camera vandals.

A teenage boy was caught on security footage, back in March, throwing something at a surveillance system in a tunnel near Merlin Olsen Park. Damage is estimated at around $2,600. Attempts to identify the three teen boys have been unsuccessful.

If you can identify any of these three males in the photo, please contact Logan City police Det. Ditzel at 435-716-9483.