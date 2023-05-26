KSL Flood Watch
CRIME

Logan City police need help identifying teenage trio camera vandals

May 25, 2023, 7:32 PM

Logan City Police need help identifying these three teenagers. (Logan City Police)

LOGAN, Utah

LOGAN, Utah — Logan City police need the public’s help identifying a trio of teenage camera vandals.

A teenage boy was caught on security footage, back in March, throwing something at a surveillance system in a tunnel near Merlin Olsen Park. Damage is estimated at around $2,600. Attempts to identify the three teen boys have been unsuccessful.

If you can identify any of these three males in the photo, please contact Logan City police Det. Ditzel at 435-716-9483.

