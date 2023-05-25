Former BYU DB George Udo Switches Commitment To Big 12 School

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU defensive back and graduate transfer George Udo announced that he switched his commitment on Thursday.

Udo will play his fifth college season as a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Udo and the Bearcats will be in Provo, Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium for a matchup with BYU on September 29.

Earlier this month, Udo was set to play in the American Athletic Conference with his commitment to the Charlotte 49ers.

Thank you Cougar Nation 💙 pic.twitter.com/20JpA07vTi — George Udo (@GeorgeUdo18) April 14, 2023

Now, Udo will use his last year of eligibility to join BYU in the Big 12. Instead of the Cougar’s navy, Udo will rep the Bearcat’s red.

Who is George Udo?

During his time at BYU, Udo appeared in 37 games and had four starts. He finished with 44 tackles and three sacks in four seasons with the Cougars.

BYU DB —> Graduate Transfer

George Udo – Nickel/Safety

6’0” 203 lb

44 Tackles

6 TFLs

3 Sacks

2 PBUs pic.twitter.com/6m2SBMmugG — George Udo (@GeorgeUdo18) April 22, 2023

While in the portal, Udo received offers from Old Dominion, Utah Tech, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, and Ball State. In addition, Udo had a scheduled visit to see Minnesota from the Big Ten Conference, but that trip was canceled.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back has one year of eligibility in his collegiate career.

Udo is the ninth former BYU player to land at another FBS program during the 2023 transfer portal cycle. The other eight include Clark Barrington (Baylor), Campbell Barrington (Baylor), Jacob Conover (Arizona State), Logan Fano (Utah), Dallin Holker (Colorado State), Gabe Jeudy-Lally (Tennessee), Keenan Pili (Tennessee), and Tate Romney (Arizona State).

