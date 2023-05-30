KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Recap: Winners, Losers, Best Moments

May 30, 2023, 10:30 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The electrifying first and second rounds of the NBA Playoffs left fans in anticipation for the Conference Finals.

Even with high expectations, the two series didn’t disappoint.

Nuggets Dominance Shows In Sweep Of Lakers

The Nuggets defeated the Lakers quickly in four games. But, that doesn’t tell the full story.

The average margin of victory for Denver was just six points. LeBron James and Anthony Davis played well also, averaging 27.8 and 26.8 points respectively.

Although the series was highlighted by the best talent, a total of ten players scored in double digits for Denver and LA.

Los Angeles couldn’t find an answer for the star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. The Joker was dominant everywhere on the floor. He posted a triple-double average with 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 11.8 assists.

Murray had one of the best playoff series in his young career. He put up 32.5 points on 52.7% from the field and 40.5% from three.

Overall, both teams played well throughout the series. Denver was just able to control the game in the fourth quarter to walk away with the sweep and the first finals appearance in franchise history.

Celtics Nearly Pull Off Reverse Sweep, Heat Prevail

NBA fans were one game away from witnessing history but Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat weren’t about to let that happen.

Miami dominated in the first three games. They took both of Boston’s home games as well as the first in South Beach.

Everyone began writing off the Celtics, and rightfully so. Of the 150 NBA teams to go down 0-3, zero have come all the way back to win. Only three forced a game seven.

When Boston was able to convincingly win games four and five, murmurs of a comeback grew louder. In game six, Butler got fouled on a three and went to the line with the Heat down by two. He hit all three free throws to give the Heat a one-point lead. With less than a second on the clock, Derrick White corralled a miss from Marcus Smart and finished the layup to force a game-seven.

In the final game, the Celtics struggled. Tatum and Brown couldn’t find any momentum while Caleb Martin and Butler combined for 54.

Tatum played well in the series, recording 25.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. For Miami, Butler performed too with 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists.

Heat culture, known for stifling defense and some of the best coaching in the association, came out on top. With Denver up next in the NBA Finals, the Heat may find themselves wishing they finished Boston off sooner.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more analysis like NBA Conference Finals Recap? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Bulletin: Things Happening In Utah Athletics (Week Of 5/29/23)

Things are winding down for Utah Athletics and the Utes Bulletin as the spring sports wrap up for the quieter summer months.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hans & Scotty G: 60 in 60 Fan Vote

It's that time of year again, Hans and Scotty G. are counting down the 60 best college football players in the state of Utah ahead of the 2023 college football season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees To Celebrate Gulls On Throwback Night

This Friday, the Salt Lake Bees will be throwing it all the way back to the 70s for throwback night to honor the Salt Lake City Gulls.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stanley Cup Final Between Vegas And Florida Will End With A First-Time NHL Champion

(AP) – Jon Hamm is excited for this Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights. “Stoked, man,” the actor and noted hockey fan said. “I live in L.A., so that’s a half-hour flight away for me.” The NHL is pumped, too. Even though the ratings will likely sag without big markets involved, the Sun Belt series […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Athletes Give Back To Community Through NIL Service Project

BYU athletes from football and men's basketball gave back to the community through their NIL partnership.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AP: Philadelphia 76ers Hire Former Toronto Raptors Coach Nick Nurse

A person with knowledge of the decision says the 76ers have hired coach Nick Nurse weeks after he was fired by the Toronto Raptors.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

NBA Playoffs Conference Finals Recap: Winners, Losers, Best Moments