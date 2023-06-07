KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

New York City files lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads increase of theft

Jun 7, 2023, 4:39 PM

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South K...

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


New York City has filed a lawsuit against Hyundai and Kia, joining a host of other cities beset by a social media fueled wave of car thefts due to a flaw that made some car models highly susceptible to theft.

Viral how-to videos on TikTok and other sites show how to start the cars using only USB cables and a screwdriver. The reason is that some models sold by Hyundai and Kia in the U.S. came without engine immobilizers, a standard feature on most cars since the 1990s that prevent the engine from starting unless the key is present.

The lawsuit, which was filed with the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York late Tuesday, alleges that Hyundai Motor America and Kia America Inc. failed to keep up with other automakers by not adopting immobilizer technology that ensured cars could not be started without their keys.

“Hyundai’s and Kia’s business decisions to reduce costs, and thereby boost profits, by foregoing common anti-theft technology have resulted in an epidemic of thefts,” the lawsuit states.

The city claims the vehicle thefts are straining the resources of its police department, as well as negatively impacting public safety and emergency services.

The New York City police department reports that about 287 Kias were stolen last year, compared with approximately 119 in 2021. Approximately 415 Hyundais were reported stolen in 2022, compared with 232 a year earlier. And the problem has continued, with an estimated 977 Hyundai and Kia vehicles reported stolen in the first four months of this year. There were only 148 such thefts in the same months last year.

Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

New York, the nation’s biggest city by population, joins a growing list of cities going after the carmakers following a raft of thefts, including Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Milwaukee, San Diego and Seattle.

New York City, which is seeking a trial by jury, is requesting an order providing for abatement of the public nuisance Hyundai and Kia have created or contributed to, compensation for the economic losses suffered as a result of the nuisance and injunctive relief.

Hyundai says it’s committed to ensuring the quality and integrity of its products.

“A subset of Hyundai vehicles on the road in the U.S. today – primarily “base trim” or entry-level models – are not equipped with push-button ignitions and immobilizing anti-theft devices. It is important to clarify that an engine immobilizer is an anti-theft device and these vehicles are fully compliant with federal anti-theft requirements,” the automaker said in a written statement.

Hyundai made engine immobilizers standard on all of its vehicles made from November 2021 onward. The company also said that it’s speaking with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on the actions it is taking to assist its customers.

“Lawsuits filed by municipalities against Kia are without merit. Like all Kia vehicles, these specific models are subject to and comply fully with the requirements outlined in applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, including FMVSS 114 that governs theft protection measures,” Kia said in a prepared statement.

The company said it has been working with law enforcement agencies in New York City to combat car theft and the role social media has played in encouraging it.

“We remain committed to supporting our customers and to vehicle security,” Kia said.

Last month Hyundai and Kia reached a settlement to resolve a class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts.

The settlement could be valued at $200 million and covers about 9 million 2011-2022 model year Hyundai and Kia vehicles in the U.S., the companies said at the time.

The settlement will provide cash compensation to customers who suffered theft-related losses or damage not covered by insurance — as well as reimbursement for insurance deductibles, increased insurance premiums and other losses, Kia and Hyundai said.

A software upgrade will also be provided to eligible owners. For customers with vehicles that cannot accommodate the software upgrade, the agreement will provide a reimbursement of up to $300 for anti-theft devices.

Kia and Hyundai have also given impacted customers tens of thousands of free steering wheel locks through local law enforcement and direct shipments, the companies said.

That proposed settlement is expected to be reviewed in court for preliminary approval in July.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Semi-automatic handguns are displayed at shop in New Castle, Pa., March 25, 2020. A federal ...

Claire Rush

Permit-to-purchase: Oregon’s tough new gun law faces federal court test

The federal trial over Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure started Monday in Portland.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

SAM METZ Associated Press

Adult filmmakers ask judge to delay Utah law requiring porn sites verify user ages

A group representing the adult film industry is asking a judge to put on hold a Utah law requiring porn and other adult websites verify user ages. The Free Speech Coalition challenged the law in federal court

8 days ago

Erik Alldredge, 14, stands in front of truck...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah teen charged with manslaughter in rollover crash that killed his friend

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a rollover crash that killed one of his friends.

8 days ago

Danny Masterson sits in an interview...

ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer

Actor Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 out of 3 counts of rape in retrial

Jurors have found "That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape.

8 days ago

FILE - Former state Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at U.S. District Court in Hartford, Conn., ...

Dave Collins

Former Connecticut lawmaker gets 27 months in prison for stealing coronavirus aid

A former Connecticut state representative has been sentenced to 27 months in prison for stealing more than $1.2 million from the city of West Haven.

8 days ago

Former Park City High School girls tennis coach Lani Wilcox was legally justified in defending hers...

Pat Reavy

Park City tennis coach justified in defending herself against student, judge rules

Charges against the former head coach for the women's tennis team at Park City High School, who was accused of attacking a student during a heated argument, have been dismissed.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

New York City files lawsuit against Hyundai, Kia after security flaw leads increase of theft