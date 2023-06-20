KSL Flood Watch
Cool June brings slow start to summer recreation

Jun 19, 2023, 6:28 PM | Updated: 9:02 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HUNTSVILLE, Utah — Utah reservoir levels are up, but recreation is down. The crowds at reservoirs are just not what one might expect for mid-June.

Jeff, who didn’t want to give out his last name, lives nearby in Huntsville has been waiting for the right time to hit the lake.

“The lake’s freezing cold and about every night it’s rained,” Jeff said.

“Finally got here, and the winds are blowing really hard, so we’re going to wait for a little while and hopefully it will clear up,” Jeff said.

And while he appreciates all that water, he’s not sure today will be the right time to take his 20 grandkids out on the reservoir. And he’s not the only local who has been slow to get summer on the lake started.

“I’ve never seen the lake this high, and I’ve boated here for 30 years,” Jeff said.

Troy Banks and neighbor, Ejnar Dyrr say the advantage of getting out today… you get a lot more of the lake to yourself.

“We just barely got the boat ready over the weekend, so this is our first time coming out on the lake actually this season,” Troy Banks said.

“It’s been pretty cold,” Dyrr said.

“We kind of want to say, ‘Pineview sucks!’ so don’t come out here!” Banks said. =

ClubRec sits just up the hill.

Co-Owner, Casey Pratt, said their season has been slow to get going, but he’s hopeful the weather will heat up in just a couple of days.

“You know it hasn’t been terribly warm, but I think we’re almost done with that and things are just starting to get warm and the lake’s been beautiful,” Pratt said. “And it’s kind of nice, being able to fully operate; not have to worry about low water this year.”

Their inlet dock is finally up and running again, after drying out the last couple of years.

But while things are relatively calm here now, it’s only a matter of time before it warms up enough that people.

“Ultimately, I know that once it starts warming up, it’s going to be busy here again.”

The folks at ClubRec say the water today has been around the 60’s. They say all of their locations are 100 percent open.

They expect things to pick up quite a bit with the warm weather coming this weekend.

