KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Chris Stewart endorses chief legal staffer Celeste Maloy to fill his House seat

Jun 20, 2023, 3:23 PM

Rep. Chris Stewart speaks...

FILE: Rep. Chris Stewart speaks during the Utah Republican Party state convention at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday, April 21, 2018. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Congressman Chris Stewart has thrown his support behind Celeste Maloy in the special election race to replace him in Congress when he resigns later this year.

Maloy, who serves as chief legal counsel for Stewart’s office, announced the endorsement in a news release Tuesday, calling the outgoing congressman a “tireless fighter for our district, our people and our conservative values.”

“I’ve seen it firsthand working as his chief legal counsel,” she said. “I am running for Congress because I know we have big shoes to fill when he departs Congress. I am humbled and honored to have his support as I seek the votes of Republican delegates at our convention this Saturday.”

Stewart’s endorsement for his successor comes ahead of the first of two Republican debates, which will be held at Woods Cross High School at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The second will be held Thursday at Dixie Technical College in St. George. GOP delegates will meet in Delta on Saturday to select a candidate.

Thirteen Republicans are running, although several have opted to collect signatures to appear in a Sept. 5 party primary and forgo the convention process.

Stewart will resign Sept. 15, due to his wife’s ongoing health issues.

“I made the decision to step down from Congress in the best interest of my family,” Stewart said in a statement Tuesday. “Today, I couldn’t be more proud to make this decision in the best interest of Utah: I enthusiastically and wholeheartedly endorse Celeste Maloy for Congress.”

He said two things are necessary to serve in Congress: humility to listen to constituents and the courage to make hard decisions on their behalf.

“Those pillars of service and leadership describe Celeste Maloy to her core,” he said. “She is a strong conservative woman with Utah values and the one person in the race I know for certain is ready to serve on day one.”

Maloy graduated from Southern Utah University’s School of Agriculture and went on to earn a law degree from Brigham Young University. She has previously worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Beaver and as a deputy county attorney for Washington County.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Fire destroyed everything Careena Juhaza owns...

Shelby Lofton

Single mother of two young children loses everything in house fire

A woman and her two young children lost nearly everything they own when their home caught on fire Monday night.

19 hours ago

Rocky Mountain Power crews cutting through the pavement to bury the power lines. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Power crews bury lines to prevent fire in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Gusty winds in the canyons are forcing power crews to bury power lines to prevent fires and power outages.

19 hours ago

The Bible is read aloud at the Utah Capitol, Monday, Nov. 25, 2013. The Bible has been banned at el...

Larry D. Curtis

Davis School District retains Bible in all school libraries

The Board of Education of the Davis School District voted unanimously Tuesday to make the The Bible available in school libraries for all age-levels of schools, elementary through high school.

19 hours ago

Orem Temple rendering...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com

Open house, dedication dates announced for Orem Utah Temple

The Orem Utah Temple will be dedicated on Jan. 21, 2024, with an open house beginning on Oct. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday.

19 hours ago

FILE — Handcuffs in a jail cell. FILE PHOTO (Ravell Call/Deseret News)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Missing Indiana teen found in Utah; Vernal man arrested

A Vernal man accused of picking up a teen girl in Indiana and taking her to Utah is facing a charge of kidnapping.

19 hours ago

Phase 3 consturction rendering...

Karah Brackin and Cary Schwanitz, KSL TV

12 new restaurants and shops coming to Salt Lake International

The Salt Lake City International Airport announced Tuesday that 12 more restaurants and retail shops are moving in as part of Phase Three construction.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Chris Stewart endorses chief legal staffer Celeste Maloy to fill his House seat