Huntsman Cancer Institute to expand in Utah County

Jun 21, 2023, 10:11 AM

VINEYARD, Utah — Huntsman Cancer Institute announced plans Wednesday to build its second comprehensive cancer center in Vineyard.

Mary Beckerle, CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute, said the facility is committed to providing a “cancer-free frontier” and this second facility is a step in that process.

“No more driving,” she announced, noting that cancer patients in Utah County have collectively made over 35,000 trips each year to the Salt Lake facility at the University of Utah.

Huntsman Cancer Institute is committed to growing in places that provide inspiration and hope, she said, adding that the beautiful location in Vineyard rivals its location on the mountainside in Salt Lake City.

Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer said in five years, the city has grown to over 20,000 people, and the city is working to create something phenomenal for the region.

She said the new cancer treatment facility will help save lives, and bring people to the heart of their community.

“We believe that the possibilities are endless,” Fullmer said.

This story will be updated.

