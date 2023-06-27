The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Flyovers happening across US, including in Utah, to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling

Jun 26, 2023, 6:07 PM

(U.S. Department of Defense)...

(U.S. Department of Defense)

(U.S. Department of Defense)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Air Force will be sending crews up into the air Tuesday, including here in Utah, to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling.

The Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing will fly all over the state on June 27 in honor of the achievement.

To catch the flyover in action, view the schedule and map here:

  • 9:40 a.m. — Utah State University
  • 9:50 a.m. — Lagoon
  • 9:56 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. — Utah Capitol, including Air Guard & Reserve displays
  • 10:03 a.m. — Brigham Young University
  • 10:03 a.m. — Utah Valley University
  • 10:55 a.m. — Cedar City Airport
  • 11:04 a.m. — Utah Tech University
  • 11:43-11:55 a.m. — I-70/I-89 Corridor
  • 12:02 p.m. — Strawberry Reservoir
  • 12:07 p.m. — Heber City
  • 12:09 p.m. — Park City

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, said in a statement. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

The first aerial refueling occurred June 27, 1923. It was on that day, according to a press release from the 151st Air Refueling Wing, that 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifer — both U.S. Army Air Service aviators — transferred gasoline to another DH-4B through a hose.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” Minihan said. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Shelby Lofton)...

Shelby Lofton and Madison Swenson

Kayakers: Temporary bridge over Weber River is too low, dangerous

The height of a temporary bridge over the Weber River is concerning for people floating in the water. They're worried about safety ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

18 hours ago

I-15 in Spanish Fork. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

UDOT hosts public meetings to discuss I-15 changes in Spanish Fork

UDOT is kicking off an environmental assessment to address the quickly growing city of Spanish Fork. 

18 hours ago

a badly damaged car...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah deputy in deadly collision with BYU student agrees to plea, could avoid jail

A deputy who was first charged with felony manslaughter, pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge after he hit and killed 22-year-old BYU student Joseph Spenser in 2021.

18 hours ago

The Utah Children's Entrepreneur Market on June 23. (Aubrey Shafter/KSL TV)...

Aubrey Shafter, KSL TV

Children’s Entrepreneur Market encourages young entrepreneurs

The Children's Entrepreneur Market has begun for the summer, encouraging Utah's kids to learn about owning a business.

18 hours ago

...

Emily Ashcraft

Regence, University of Utah Health reach agreement allowing thousands to continue care

University of Utah Health and Regence BlueCross BlueShield announced Monday they reached an agreement allowing tens of thousands to continue receiving in-network care.

18 hours ago

Resident North American Bald Eagles at Utah's Hogle Zoo. (Hogle Zoo)...

Madison Swenson

Hogle Zoo offering free admission to military, veterans on July 1

Current members of the military, as well as veterans and their families, will be able to enter Utah's Hogle Zoo for free Saturday.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Flyovers happening across US, including in Utah, to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling