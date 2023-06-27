Flyovers happening across US, including in Utah, to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling

SALT LAKE CITY — The United States Air Force will be sending crews up into the air Tuesday, including here in Utah, to celebrate 100 years of aerial refueling.

The Utah Air National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing will fly all over the state on June 27 in honor of the achievement.

To catch the flyover in action, view the schedule and map here:

9:40 a.m. — Utah State University

9:50 a.m. — Lagoon

9:56 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. — Utah Capitol, including Air Guard & Reserve displays

10:03 a.m. — Brigham Young University

10:03 a.m. — Utah Valley University

10:55 a.m. — Cedar City Airport

11:04 a.m. — Utah Tech University

11:43-11:55 a.m. — I-70/I-89 Corridor

12:02 p.m. — Strawberry Reservoir

12:07 p.m. — Heber City

12:09 p.m. — Park City

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, said in a statement. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

The first aerial refueling occurred June 27, 1923. It was on that day, according to a press release from the 151st Air Refueling Wing, that 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifer — both U.S. Army Air Service aviators — transferred gasoline to another DH-4B through a hose.

“As we embark on the next 100 years of air refueling, we will continue to strengthen our air mobility excellence,” Minihan said. “We must leverage the remarkable capabilities of air refueling to preserve peace, protect freedom, and bring hope to the world. As Mobility Airmen, we write the next chapter of air refueling.”