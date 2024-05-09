ROSE PARK — A Rose Park man said he was carjacked at gunpoint after listing his car for sale on Facebook Marketplace Wednesday and meeting up with a potential buyer.

Andres Morales said he was getting home from work for the meetup and when he pulled up to his townhouse, a woman approached him. According to him, she pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car.

“She got me out of the car, and she took off. I tried to run after her but I couldn’t. So I turned around, jumped in a truck and tried to follow her, but it was too late,” he said, through a translator.

Morales said he fixes up cars and sells them as a side job, and was counting on the $1800 he listed the car at to support his two children and family.

Morales said police arrived and told him they thought they knew who the suspect was, but Morales was still left devastated and without a car.

“I still feel nervous,” he said. “I’m sick to my stomach and even feel like vomiting.”

Salt Lake City police said the motive and case are still under investigation and believe those involved may know each other. Although, Morales said he had never seen the woman before.