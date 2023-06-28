Fireworks started Draper brush fire, investigators say

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper Fire Department said fireworks are to blame for a brush fire near the Rockwell Trail at 13800 South Wednesday afternoon.

A news release stated investigators have not found a suspect.

“Discharge of fireworks is prohibited in this area, along with many other areas in Draper. Despite the precipitation we have received, fire danger remains high as the wet weather has brought additional growth,” the news release stated.

While the very wet winter has helped Utah’s drought situation, it has also let weeds and bushes grow quickly. As summer temperatures move in, the weeds and bushes are drying out becoming fuel for wildfires.

Ryan Love has been a firefighter for 12 years and said even small fireworks pose a threat.

“Any firework can be dangerous,” Love said. “A lot of people can have the misconception that sparklers and smoke bombs are not dangerous.”

Fireworks went on sale for the Independence Day holiday last weekend. And while people can legally light them during the holiday window, fire crews are asking everyone to leave it to the pros.

“I think the safest thing people can do this holiday season is to go and enjoy a professional firework show,” Love said.

You can get the latest information and maps on fireworks restrictions here.