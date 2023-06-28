The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH WILDFIRES

Fireworks started Draper brush fire, investigators say

Jun 28, 2023, 3:37 PM | Updated: 3:43 pm

Draper brush fire...

A small brush fire in Draper Wednesday was caused by fireworks investigators said. (City of Draper)

(City of Draper)

Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper Fire Department said fireworks are to blame for a brush fire near the Rockwell Trail at 13800 South Wednesday afternoon.

A news release stated investigators have not found a suspect.

“Discharge of fireworks is prohibited in this area, along with many other areas in Draper. Despite the precipitation we have received, fire danger remains high as the wet weather has brought additional growth,” the news release stated.

While the very wet winter has helped Utah’s drought situation, it has also let weeds and bushes grow quickly. As summer temperatures move in, the weeds and bushes are drying out becoming fuel for wildfires.

Ryan Love has been a firefighter for 12 years and said even small fireworks pose a threat.

“Any firework can be dangerous,” Love said. “A lot of people can have the misconception that sparklers and smoke bombs are not dangerous.”

Draper brush fire

A wet winter has allowed weeds and bushes to grow. Now as the summer heat moves in those bushes and grass are drying out becoming fuel for wildfires like Wednesday’s fire in Draper. (City of Draper)

Fireworks went on sale for the Independence Day holiday last weekend. And while people can legally light them during the holiday window, fire crews are asking everyone to leave it to the pros.

“I think the safest thing people can do this holiday season is to go and enjoy a professional firework show,” Love said.

You can get the latest information and maps on fireworks restrictions here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Wildfires

Fireworks safety demonstration...

Karah Brackin

Red Cross, fire crews stress safety ahead of Fourth of July

As grass and other vegetation dry out and temperatures rise, the Red Cross and fire crews reminded Utahns of fireworks safety for the Fourth of July.

2 days ago

Crews are responding to a brush fire on a mountain in Utah FILE: County, east of Springville. (Matt...

Eliza Pace

Fire prevention order issued for BLM managed lands in north/central Utah

A fire prevention order was issued for the Bureau of Land Management West Desert District prohibiting certain items. 

2 days ago

Various Utah wildfire officials at a groundbreaking ceremony in South Salt Lake for a new fire oper...

Dan Rascon

Firefighters prepare for wildfire season as new spring growth dries out

Record snowfall and water runoff have Utah's wildland firefighters gearing up for what could be a very busy year.

3 days ago

City officials are reminding Utahns that even if you can purchase fireworks starting June 24, you c...

Debbie Worthen

Utah firefighters remind locals of firework restrictions

City officials are reminding Utahns that even if you can purchase fireworks starting June 24, you can't light them until July 2.

8 days ago

Utah's DNR risk explorer interactive map. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Firefighters urge preparedness and caution as Salt Lake County dries out for the summer

t's been a mild and wet year, but state firefighters are asking Utahns not to let that deceive them as it starts to dry out for the summer.

9 days ago

Rocky Mountain Power crews cutting through the pavement to bury the power lines. (KSL TV)...

Dan Rascon

Power crews bury lines to prevent fire in Big Cottonwood Canyon

Gusty winds in the canyons are forcing power crews to bury power lines to prevent fires and power outages.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Fireworks started Draper brush fire, investigators say