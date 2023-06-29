The latest on Utah wildfires
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Hikers, mountain bikers, encouraged to download ‘what3words’ location app

Jun 28, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 6:42 pm

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Two Utah cities are trying to spread the word about a location app that helps search and rescue teams quickly find people who need help.

The app is called “what3words.” Instead of lengthy GPS coordinates, it provides users with a three-word code to pinpoint a precise location.

“We divided the world into 3-meter squares and gave each square a unique combination of three words,” reads a company website description. “It’s the easiest way to find and share exact locations.”

For example, one of Sandy’s entrances to the Bell Canyon Trail has the three-word combination of love, cage, and arch.

The fire departments in Sandy and Draper are teaming up to install signs at trailheads with QR codes to encourage hikers to download the app before heading into the canyons.

“They can quickly access the app, give the 911 center what the three words are, and then that gets relayed to us, and we can use that map to come right to you,” explained Sandy Fire Chief Jeff Bassett. “This just gives us three simple words, and we don’t need to worry about if someone can’t understand the latitude or longitude of the map.”

Signs of the QR code that will be placed on trails for hikers to download. (KSL TV)

The Draper City Fire Department said location confusion can lead to lost time during a rescue mission.

“Up Corner Canyon, when people are mountain biking or hiking, they’ll start off on one trail, and they’ll know which trail they start off on, but several of these trails crisscross, and they end up on a different trail and don’t realize it,” said Kevin Holt, administrative Battalion Chief for Draper City Fire Department.

Holt said 911 dispatchers can send the three words over the radio to search and rescue team members or directly to their computers, tablets, and phones.

“The times that we’ve been able to use it successfully, it has taken us right to the patient,” he said.

Draper and Sandy said the trailhead signs would be installed in the coming weeks and that the app is free for the cities to use and free for people to download.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists. (K...

Shelby Lofton and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Moab police investigate rash of mountain bike thefts

Moab City officials say that in one day, thieves stole $22,000 worth of bicycles from tourists.

2 days ago

A player's shadow is seen during a game of pickleball on April 12, in Bethesda, Maryland. (Kevin Di...

Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Pickleball injuries may cost Americans nearly $400 million this year

Pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport, is taking a toll on players’ wrists, legs and shoulders. And it’s especially popular with injury-prone seniors, which is driving up the cost burden.

2 days ago

(Shelby Lofton)...

Shelby Lofton and Madison Swenson, KSL TV

Kayakers: Temporary bridge over Weber River is too low, dangerous

The height of a temporary bridge over the Weber River is concerning for people floating in the water. They're worried about safety ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

3 days ago

A Great Basin Rattlesnake...

Mike Stapley for KSL.com 

Hogle Zoo employs variety of safety protocols to keep venomous reptiles, spiders

Employees at Utah's Hogle Zoo participate in rigorous training and are required to follow exact protocols to keep venomous creatures from contact with the public.

4 days ago

Boat on Pineview Reservoir...

Mike Anderson

Deputies enforce safety first on Utah’s lakes

Law enforcement is urging people to stay safe on the water now that the heat is starting to draw bigger crowds out to Utah's lakes.

5 days ago

The new addition to the Historic Wendover Airfield is a full-scale exact replica of the bomb — kn...

Alex Cabrero

Replica of historic WWII atomic bomb to debut at Wendover air museum

Inside a back room of an airplane hangar, at a place that already has a lot of history, is now a part of what the Historic Wendover Airfield is all about.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Hikers, mountain bikers, encouraged to download ‘what3words’ location app