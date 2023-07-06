Motorhome crashes into semi, sends 1 to hospital

MYTON, Utah — The driver of a motorhome has been hospitalized after crashing into a tractor-trailer in Duchesne County on Wednesday morning.

A tractor-trailer, pulling double empty tanks, turned north onto 6250 South from U.S. Highway 40, near milepost 106, just north of Myton around 11:45 a.m., said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden.

The 1988 beige Ford motorhome followed the semi truck and attempted to pass on the right when the truck driver was making his right turn, Roden said. The motorhome crashed into the semi’s lead trailer on the right side.

The truck driver was uninjured, but the driver of the motorhome was flown by LifeFlight in serious condition. The cause of the accident is under investigation.