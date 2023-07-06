UTAH FIREWATCH
POLITICS

Provo’s chief administrative officer announces retirement

Jul 6, 2023, 1:06 PM

(Provo City)...

(Provo City)

(Provo City)

Madison Swenson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PROVO, Utah — Wayne Parker, who has served as Provo City’s chief administrative officer since 2003, is retiring.

According to a release from the city, his retirement will be effective Sept. 16, 2023.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve Provo with three mayors, 33 city councilors, and countless dedicated staff members,” Parker said. “They are the real heroes as they dedicate their lives and their careers to making life better for our residents.”

Provo’s current mayor, Michelle Kaufusi, shared her thoughts about Parker’s 20 years of service.

“Wayne Parker has been instrumental in moving Provo in a positive direction. We will miss his insight and solution-oriented mindset but know he will continue to serve our community in his retirement.”

Citing the dedication of Fire Station 22 and the city’s public safety center, James Miguel — who was the fire chief of Provo City from October 2016 to May 2023 — said, “I am thankful for my association with Wayne throughout my career. His knowledge of public administration is unmatched.”

Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way, also had positive things to say about Parker’s career.

“The citizens of Provo have been blessed to have Wayne Parker serving as CAO for the past 20 years. His fingerprints can be found on so many great community projects,” he said. “United Way has appreciated his partnership and service to the community, particularly his great efforts with the South Franklin Community Center. His service will leave a lasting legacy for us all.”

Parker — who earned the 2020 Award for Career Excellence from the International City/County Management Association — reflected on his service when he said: “I have loved my career in local government management and relished the opportunity to serve the residents and elected officials of Provo. Our city employees are really the secret sauce of the City’s success. And Provo has the finest residents in the world, which makes our community a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

He added, “While I am grateful for being a small part at the nucleus of all of this, I am most grateful for all in Provo who have given so much to this exceptional community. I am confident in our community leaders and members as they work together and continue providing exceptional care for the residents of this very special place.”

