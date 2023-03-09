Provo fire chief announces retirement

PROVO, Utah — Provo Fire Chief James Miguel will retire May 11, after serving four decades in fire service, the city announced Thursday.

Miguel was hired as fire chief in October 2016, after also working as a fire chief in California, the city said in a news release. During his tenure, Miguel oversaw the construction of the city’s first new fire station in 20 years. The department is also in the process of building a new downtown station to replace the existing Station 21, which is seismically unsound.

“More than six years ago, I came to Provo to find the most caring, service-oriented group of men and women I could ever imagine,” Miguel said. “Provo is a wonderful community that has supported our work and shown their appreciation in every way possible.”

“Chief Miguel has passionately served our community, becoming far more than a ‘fire chief’ — he has become a trusted and dear friend,” Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi said. “His loyalty and love to his team and Provo City is beyond measure and is directly attributable to our continued public safety success.”

Kaufusi also announced that Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Headman will serve as interim fire chief, beginning May 11. Headman has been with the Provo Fire Department for 28 years, and was promoted to deputy fire chief in January 2017.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Chief Miguel for the past six years,” Headman said. “He has been a great mentor and friend. I have a great love for Provo City and Provo Fire Department. We have accomplished a lot over the past six years and with our amazing staff and the best firefighters in the state, we will accomplish even more over the next six years.”