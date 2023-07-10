UTAH FIREWATCH
How to stay safe during summer heat

Jul 10, 2023, 5:17 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITYAs temperatures continue to rise this summer, you’ll want to find safe ways to stay cool.

You can take a break at Cool Zones, like the one located at the 10th East Senior Center in Salt Lake City.

It’s one of dozens Salt Lake County has set up in places like senior centers, libraries and recreation centers.

Managers said since opening in June, it hasn’t been as busy. But they expect traffic to pick up this week.

Older adults are most at risk for heat exposure, so it’s important they have a safe place to cool off.

“We’re real concerned with the health of older adults, and heat-related illness can be a real pain for older people, people with disabilities, people who are immunocompromised and children,” said Afton January, communications managers with Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services.

Doctors worry about heat strokes and heat exhaustion the most with older and younger groups. Some symptoms include: heavy sweating, weakness, fatigue, pale, clammy skin, muscle cramps and dizziness. That could lead to a heat stroke, where you lose consciousness.

Doctors said it’s important to stay hydrated. Sip water all day long, not just when you’re feeling thirsty. Wear light, loose fit-clothinghats, sunglasses and apply sunscreen. Eat the right food and avoid alcohol.

“I think especially because this year it seems like it’s the first big, major heat wave we’ve had,” said Dr. Shannon O’Keefe with Intermountain Layton Hospital. “They don’t realize how much water they need to be drinking. They need to schedule outdoor activities a little differently than they normally do.”

State employees have been asked to work remotely Monday through Wednesday due to the heat and air quality issues. 

If your home doesn’t have air conditioning, again, you can check out a Cool Zone in Salt Lake County. They are free and open to anyone who needs it.

Click here to find the location nearest you.

