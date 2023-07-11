Public invited to name new Komodo dragon at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

DRAPER, Utah — The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper is asking for the public’s help in naming its new Komodo dragon.

According to a press release from the facility, more than 300 name suggestions have already been submitted.

As of Monday, the top three contenders are:

“Sunda” — inspired by the Indonesian Sunda Islands where Komodo Island is located “Raja” — “king” in Indonesian “Naga” — “dragon” in Indonesian

The new Komodo dragon was born at the Bronx Zoo on Nov. 11, 2021, as part of a species survival plan managed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, according to the release.

The baby currently weighs three pounds and is approximately 3 feet long — with the potential to grow more than 10 feet long and weigh more than 150 pounds.

To cast your vote on your favorite name, you can visit the aquarium in person or go online. Voting will remain open through noon Friday.