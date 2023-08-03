6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.

Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have the opportunity to learn from their peers and teachers, expanding their knowledge about the world beyond their homes. Meanwhile, parents benefit from the expertise of skilled educators who teach essential life skills to their little ones.

Preschool offers a range of benefits for children, including:

Fostering a sense of independence: Through engaging activities and interactions, children are encouraged to become more self-reliant and confident in their abilities.

Cultivating curiosity and exploration: Preschool provides a stimulating environment that nurtures children’s innate curiosity, allowing them to explore the world around them and discover new things.

Enhancing learning through various subjects: Children have the opportunity to delve into subjects such as language, art, and science, enabling them to broaden their understanding and knowledge base.

Moreover, establishing a routine in preschool can help ease the transition into kindergarten and subsequent grades. By familiarizing children with structured schedules and classroom dynamics, preschool prepares them for the academic journey ahead.

With the school year about to begin you will want to enroll your child soon. Little Orchard Preschool has locations in Davis and Salt Lake counties and mentor with a whole-child perspective to prepare your child for kindergarten. Keep reading to discover more about the advantages of early school education

Preschool develops kids’ sense of independence

When kids first go to school, they learn to do things independently. At home, a parent or sibling might always be around to help them get a snack or go to the bathroom. However, being in a classroom setting surrounded by peers encourages them to learn how to navigate tasks independently.

Doing things on their own plays a vital role in helping them gain confidence. It lets them know they are competent and can accomplish new skills.

It encourages them to explore the world with curiosity

Children are naturally curious and open-minded. In preschool, they develop that innate ability with opportunities to learn and explore different topics and environments. Those chances give them a sense of wonder, opening them up to new thoughts and ideas.

With a desire to explore the world, children ask questions and inquire for more knowledge. They will also work on sensory and gross motor skills to develop their mind and body in a preschool setting like Little Orchard’s. This has the added benefit of helping them regulate emotions and learn different physical life skills.

Children learn more about art, science, and movement

It is never too early to teach children how to read and write, and preschool is set up as a learning environment to help foster literacy. Over the year, your child will learn how to identify letters, sing songs to expand their memory and write their own names. They will also learn the basics of math, such as numbers, shapes, and patterns.

Learning is more than just cognitive, though. Children also participate in physical education to learn coordination, balance, and strength. And with interactive arts and crafts activities, children can make creative pieces through painting, cutting, gluing, and more. They will even learn about health and nutrition, along with information about their environment through weather, plants, and animals.

It’s easier to learn in a nurturing environment

Teachers create spaces where students feel secure and safe. For example, verbal praises given by teachers help kids feel rewarded for their efforts as they make new achievements. This training helps them feel comfortable and encourages them to learn more.

Children can feel proud of accomplishing tasks and helping others in a classroom focused on discovery and experimentation. This makes them less afraid to try something new and encourages them to play with other people they haven’t met before. This helps them to feel safe and comfortable outside of the home.

A regular schedule helps them know what to expect each day

The transition to school can be challenging for sensitive or anxious children. Giving your child a routine can help them know what to expect each day. In a preschool program, they get used to consistently going to the same place and seeing the same people over time. The predictability reduces fussiness or separation anxiety and lets the child know they can be away from their parents and still be OK.

Montessori methods provide a holistic education for children

Teachers specialize in early childhood development, so they know what skills children need to learn at different life stages. And a Montessori preschool fosters peer learning while children discover their own innate talents. They also customize their teaching plans to meet individual needs as children grow and learn differently from one another.

The Montessori educational model was created more than 100 years ago and has been adopted by schools all over the world. It empowers children to direct their own learning rather than imposing a highly structured curriculum on them. Teachers in Montessori schools interact and collaborate with your child to set them up for a lifetime of healthy learning.

The programs at Little Orchard Preschool in Utah provide this type of learning, and there are several options for enrollment to meet different families’ schedules and needs. Check out their website to find options that include 2, 3, and 5-day programs as well as morning and afternoon sessions.

Related articles:

This is a sponsored article brought to you by KSL TV in conjunction with the advertiser. The advertiser paid a fee to promote this article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of KSL TV, its parent company, or its staff.