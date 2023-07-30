UTAH FIREWATCH
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Three killed when small plane hits hangar, catches fire at Southern California airport

Jul 30, 2023, 3:56 PM

This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel re...

This photo provided by the San Bernardino County Fire Department shows fire department personnel responding to a small plane that crashed into a hanger at Cable Airport in Upland, Calif., Sunday, July 30, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(San Bernardino County Fire Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


UPLAND, Calif. (AP) — A pilot and two passengers were killed Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed into a hangar and burst into flames at a Southern California airport, authorities said.

The Beechcraft P35 with three people on board crashed during departure around 6:30 a.m. at Cable Airport in Upland, the Federal Aviation Authority said.

San Bernardino County firefighters doused the fire and pronounced the three victims dead at the scene, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles, Upland Police said in a statement.

The hangar had moderate damage, and no one else was injured, police said.

The crash will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

