UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL SENTENCING
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Judge denies request to temporarily pull Celeste Maloy from special election ballot

Jul 31, 2023, 10:48 AM

Second District congressional candidate Celeste Maloy high-fives a supporter after her nomination d...

Second District congressional candidate Celeste Maloy high-fives a supporter after her nomination during the Utah Republican Party’s special election in Delta on June 24. A judge denied a request Monday to have her name removed from the ballot. Second District congressional candidate Celeste Maloy high-fives a supporter after her nomination during the Utah Republican Party’s special election in Delta on June 24. A judge denied a request Monday to have her name removed from the ballot. (Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

(Ryan Sun/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge denied a request Monday to temporarily remove Celeste Maloy‘s name from the 2nd Congressional District special election ballot.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this month, Quin Denning — who lost to Maloy in the Utah Republican Party convention in June — argues that Maloy’s inactive voter registration when she filed as a candidate makes her ineligible for the primary ballot. The case will move forward in court, but 3rd District Judge Andrew Stone denied a request from Denning’s team to have Maloy struck from the ballot while litigation plays out.

Restraining orders or preliminary injunctions are sometimes granted at the start of a trial, which temporarily enforce a judge’s orders before a final decision is made.

Stone said there is a high bar for the type of injunctive relief sought by Denning, and said the balance of harm “dramatically” favors Maloy, whose candidacy could be severely damaged if she were removed from the ballot temporarily — even if a judge ultimately ruled in her favor down the line.

The lawsuit mirrors complaints raised by party delegates, other candidates and members of the Utah Legislature in the days following Maloy’s convention win.

It claims that she is ineligible because her voter registration was inactive and on a list to be removed from the rolls on the day she filed. Maloy registered to vote as a Republican in 2016, but didn’t vote in the last two elections in Utah because she was working for Rep. Chris Stewart in Washington at the time.

The Utah Republican Party and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson have affirmed Maloy’s eligibility as a member of the party, and GOP Chairman Robert Axson submitted her name as the convention winner on July 5.

Stewart will step down from his seat in September because of his wife’s health concerns. The special Republican primary election to replace him will be held Sept. 5, setting up a tight window for the courts to hear out Denning’s lawsuit.

This story will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A man was booked into the Millard County Jail and accused of leading police on a 50-mile chase whil...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man arrested following 50-mile chase with speeds nearing 130 mph, police say

A man was arrested early Monday after allegedly leading police on a 50-mile chase with speeds reaching 130 mph.

12 hours ago

Vallow motion denied...

Josh Ellis

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing hearing

Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole as she is sentenced for the murders of her two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell, her fifth husband’s previous wife.

12 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Will Lori speak? Here’s what’s expected to happen

With the sentencing for Lori Vallow Daybell starting on Monday, what will happen in court? And will Vallow Daybell, who up until now has been silent about the murders of her two children and husband's late wife, speak at the hearing?

12 hours ago

Tammy Daybell...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Lori Vallow Daybell sentencing: Tammy Daybell’s aunt speaks ahead of expected life sentence

Dozens lined up more than 14 hours ahead of Lori Vallow Daybell's sentencing hearing, camping out in front of the courthouse steps overnight to secure a spot in the courtroom.

12 hours ago

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Court...

Associated Press

Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell faces sentencing in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival

Lori Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

12 hours ago

The scene of the barricaded suspect. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Police arrest person barricaded in Salt Lake City apartment

Salt Lake City police are on the scene of a person with a weapon who barricaded themselves in an apartment Sunday night.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Judge denies request to temporarily pull Celeste Maloy from special election ballot