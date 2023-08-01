UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Report: Utah housing market stays cool in June; new listings down 30%

Aug 1, 2023, 12:12 AM | Updated: 12:27 am

Ladd Egan's Profile Picture

BY LADD EGAN


KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah — Higher mortgage rates are not only making homes less affordable for buyers but they’re also resulting in fewer homes on the market.

“New listings are at a record low for this time of year as existing homeowners hold onto their low mortgage rates and delay selling and subsequently buying,” according to the Utah Association of Realtors.

The association’s June report shows that new listings are down nearly 30% compared to one year ago. Closed transactions also fell by more than 21% during the same timeframe.

“The U.S. housing market remains cooler than usual for this time of year due to a combination of low inventory and higher borrowing costs, which have restricted market activity going into the summer homebuying season,” the report said.

chart

Days on Market Until Sale (Utah Association of Realtors)

The average rate for a 30-year mortgage was 6.81 percent as of July 27, according to Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A year ago, the rate for a 30-year home loan averaged 5.3%.

“It’s slipping away from a seller’s market into a buyer’s market as long as rates stay where they’re at,” said Adam Kirkham, president-elect of the Utah Association of Realtors and managing broker at Summit Sotheby’s.

Kirkham described the Utah housing market “delicate” with sellers still wanting top dollar, while buyers want affordability.

“They’re seeking more concessions,” he said of buyers. “They’re seeking price reductions. They’re really looking for a bargaining chip to help lower that price.”

The median sales price in Utah fell 6% to $495,000. Utah home prices reached their peak of nearly $540,000 in May of 2022.

With existing homeowners reluctant to sell and trade for a higher mortgage rate, Kirkham said new construction is filling the void.

“If they can build a home and they can offer some incentives to get your rate down, there’s a need for that inventory,” he said. “So they’re really fulfilling a lot of need for us right now for housing to get people into new homes.”

It’s now taking an average of 46 days from a time a home is listed for an offer to be accepted, the report said. That’s up from an average of 21 days last June and an average of 18 days in June of 2021.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Drone on the ground with pilot...

Mike Anderson and Larry D. Curtis

Peak river flow, and a drone, brought a unique chance for study of Logan floodplain

Cities typically use satellite imagery to study a floodplain, but those areas are often blocked by trees and vegetation. A drone from Utah State University is cutting through all of that.

1 day ago

Inside the new liquor store in Sandy. (Utah DABS)...

Michael Houck

New state liquor and wine store opens in Sandy

The newest state liquor store will open its doors on Monday in the Little Cottonwood Shopping Center.

2 days ago

Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will. (KSL TV)...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: George Will & Monty Moran

Boyd sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the Washington Post, George Will about discord in politics and the financial pitfalls currently facing our country. Then, Boyd is joined by Monty Moran, the former co-CEO of Chipotle to talk about his newest book and his groundbreaking leadership techniques.

2 days ago

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Camb...

Associated Press

More Trader Joe’s recalls? This soup may contain bugs and falafel may have rocks, grocer says

Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel that may contain rocks.

3 days ago

One of the scam accounts trying to impersonate Big Deluxe Tattoo (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Salt Lake City tattoo shop warns of impersonator social media profiles and scams

A local tattoo shop is warning people about impersonator social media accounts after potential clients were swindled out of hundreds to thousands of dollars.

5 days ago

FILE PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO - MAY 13: Oreo Cookies are seen May 13, 2003 in San Francisco. Attorney ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Oreo maker increases growth forecast thanks to demand for cookies, sweets

The maker of Oreo and Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate is thanking an increased demand for sweets in the first half of the year for its positive forecast.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Report: Utah housing market stays cool in June; new listings down 30%