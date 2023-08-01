UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
POLITICS

10 debates in 10 counties planned by some candidates in 2nd Congressional District race

Aug 1, 2023, 5:06 PM | Updated: 5:39 pm

Two of Utah's 2nd Congressional District GOP candidates: from left to right, Bruce Hough, Celeste Maloy. ( Bruce Hough, LinkedIn, Celeste Maloy, Ballotpedia)

BY BY LINDSAY AERTS, KSLNEWSRADIO


CEDAR CITY, Utah — Republicans running to replace 2nd Congressional District Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, have launched a rigorous debate schedule that will include 10 debates in 10 counties in 12 days.

Celeste Maloy’s camp sent a notice on Tuesday that she, Bruce Hough and Becky Edwards would be at the debates. But after receiving that notice,  KSL NewsRadio learned that Edwards’ camp had not yet confirmed her participation.

It appears an interaction between Edwards and Maloy over the weekend led to what Maloy called, “an unfortunate miscommunication.” Edwards’ camp appears to have seen it differently.

“I talked to Becky Edwards herself over the weekend and I asked her if she was going to debate and she said yes, and gave me a contact on her team,” Maloy told KSL NewsRadio. “So I told my team she was going to debate and gave them the contact.”

But Maloy admitted that before sending their release, her team had not confirmed with Edwards that she would be there.

“I felt comfortable with [sending] it based on my conversation with Becky, but I wish we would have gotten confirmation before it went out,” Maloy said.

Maloy’s campaign first announced an aggressive 13-day debate schedule in mid-July.  In a new press release Tuesday, it stated that said Edwards and Bruce Hough had agreed to a 10-day debate schedule.

Hough‘s campaign has confirmed his participation in the 10 debates. Edward’s campaign would not confirm when asked whether Edwards would attend any of the 10 debates.

Maloy’s release said the debates will begin this Friday, Aug. 4 in Davis County, before heading south toward the congressional districts’ central and southern counties the following week, before wrapping up in Salt Lake County during the week of Aug. 14.

Moderators will field questions from audience members in attendance, it also stated.

“In a lot of the debates, the GOP County chairmen are moderating,” Maloy said.

Following these nine debates, KSL will host the 10th and final debate in Salt Lake County, which will be televised across the state. Those details have not yet been finalized.

This will all happen before the primary election is scheduled for Sept. 5. The state starts mailing ballots out on Aug. 15.

The Republican debate schedule for District 2

Maloy’s campaign released the following debate schedule:

  • Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 @ 6:30 PM, Farmington City Building (160 S Main Street, Farmington)
  • Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 @ 6:00 PM, Washington County School District Offices (121 West Tabernacle, St. George)
  • Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 @ 6:00 PM, Kanab Center (20 N 100 E, Kanab)
  • Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 @ 7:00 PM, Panguitch High School (390 E 100 S, Panguitch)
  • Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 @ 6:00 PM, Church Auditorium @ Southern Utah University Student Center
  • Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 @ 6:00 PM, Beaver Opera House (81 E Center Street, Beaver)
  • Friday, Aug. 11, 2023 @ 6:30 PM, Delta High School (50 W 300 N Road, Delta)
  • Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 @ 6:00 PM, Sevier Valley Center (800 W 200 S, Richfield)
  • Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 @ 6:00 PM, Grantsville Fire Station (26 N Center St., Grantsville)

