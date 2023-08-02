UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Post Malone buys The One Ring ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card valued at $2 million

Aug 2, 2023, 5:17 PM

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Musi...

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival weekend 1 - day 2 on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

What’s being called the rarest trading card in history has a new owner.

On Monday night, Twitter user @brooktrafton tweeted that he sold The One Ring “Magic: The Gathering” card to the Utah-based artist Post Malone. The card is from the “Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth” line of cards, based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien.

“This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale,” reads the tweet.

In the video, Trafton shows the card to Malone, with the artist examining the card and saying, “Yeah, I’ll take it.” Trafton cries and hugs Malone as the two celebrate the exchange.

@PostMalone @wizards_magic@wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful,” the tweet states.

&

On June 16, Magic: The Gathering released a collaboration set of cards with Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series that is centered on The One Ring.

The set of cards featured iconic characters, items, spells, and locations based on Tolkien’s fantasy series first published in 1954. The book has been translated into 38 languages. Its forerunner “The Hobbit,” where the ring first appears, has sold over 100 million copies.

According to the Magic: The Gathering website, it printed a single The One Ring card, making it truly one of a kind. It was claimed to be found on June 30, but the person who found it was anonymous at the time.

It’s unknown if Trafton was the original owner or if he received it from them.

@brooktrafton LOOK WHAT I FOUND! LET’S GOOOO! #onering #oneofone #mtg #magic #mint #psa #card #magicthegathering #lordoftherings #trading #tradingcards #theonering #sauron #collector #edition #one #gandalf #tradingcardgame #ringofpower #mtgtiktok #mtgfam #mtgcommander #lotr ♬ original sound – Brook Trafton

According to the gaming outlet, Polygon, resellers have offered nearly $2 million for the one-of-the-kind card, Trafton did not say how much Malone bought it for.

In a statement made to Polygon, a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson confirmed the card that Malone bought is real. Wizards of the Coast owns and distributes “Magic: The Gathering” cards.

The One Ring ‘Magic: The Gathering” card (Magic: The Gathering Website)

“Magic: The Gathering” is a trading card game where players summon creatures and Planeswalkers in order to knock down their opponent’s life points (or use poison counters or mill them.)

It appears The One Ring card isn’t useful in the card game, as it only has flavor text and no abilities or effects, but it does cost four mana to play.

Malone is not a stranger to the training card scene, as he has collaborated with “Magic: The Gathering” to create his own cards. On the Howard Stern Show, he said he bought another rare “Magic: The Gathering” card for $800,000.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

English singer-songwriter Dua Lipa poses on the pink carpet upon arrival for the European premiere ...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Dua Lipa sued over copyright in ‘Levitating’

Dua Lipa’s hit song ‘Levitating’ is back in court.

22 hours ago

Morgan Treft saw Taylor Swift's concert in Seattle and tried to buy tickets for another show. (Phot...

Ashley Moser

Hackers take over Utah man’s Facebook, scam buyers into fake Taylor Swift tickets

Scammers are taking advantage of the Taylor Swift frenzy, hacking Facebook accounts and attempting to sell fake concert tickets.

22 hours ago

President Joe Biden rides his bike at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Tuesday, Aug.1, 2023. (...

Associated Press

Bidens head to summer blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ during beach vacation

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster “Oppenheimer."

2 days ago

FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis ...

Associated Press

‘Euphoria’ stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at age 25.

2 days ago

Angus Cloud against promotional background...

Associated Press

Angus Cloud, breakout star of ‘Euphoria,’ is dead at 25

Angus Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died.

3 days ago

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Paul Reubens attends the AOL Build Speaker Series to discuss "Pee-wee's ...

Lisa Respers France, CNN

Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dead at 70

aul Reubens, who found fame as the quirky man-child character Pee-wee Herman, has died, according to an announcement on his verified social media.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Post Malone buys The One Ring ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card valued at $2 million