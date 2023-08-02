Post Malone buys The One Ring ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card valued at $2 million

What’s being called the rarest trading card in history has a new owner.

On Monday night, Twitter user @brooktrafton tweeted that he sold The One Ring “Magic: The Gathering” card to the Utah-based artist Post Malone. The card is from the “Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth” line of cards, based on the novel by J.R.R. Tolkien.

“This is my dream come true, meeting @PostMalone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale,” reads the tweet.

In the video, Trafton shows the card to Malone, with the artist examining the card and saying, “Yeah, I’ll take it.” Trafton cries and hugs Malone as the two celebrate the exchange.

“@PostMalone @wizards_magic@wizards_magic you’ve changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me. Forever grateful,” the tweet states.

On June 16, Magic: The Gathering released a collaboration set of cards with Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series that is centered on The One Ring.

The set of cards featured iconic characters, items, spells, and locations based on Tolkien’s fantasy series first published in 1954. The book has been translated into 38 languages. Its forerunner “The Hobbit,” where the ring first appears, has sold over 100 million copies.

According to the Magic: The Gathering website, it printed a single The One Ring card, making it truly one of a kind. It was claimed to be found on June 30, but the person who found it was anonymous at the time.

It’s unknown if Trafton was the original owner or if he received it from them.

According to the gaming outlet, Polygon, resellers have offered nearly $2 million for the one-of-the-kind card, Trafton did not say how much Malone bought it for.

In a statement made to Polygon, a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson confirmed the card that Malone bought is real. Wizards of the Coast owns and distributes “Magic: The Gathering” cards.

“Magic: The Gathering” is a trading card game where players summon creatures and Planeswalkers in order to knock down their opponent’s life points (or use poison counters or mill them.)

It appears The One Ring card isn’t useful in the card game, as it only has flavor text and no abilities or effects, but it does cost four mana to play.

Malone is not a stranger to the training card scene, as he has collaborated with “Magic: The Gathering” to create his own cards. On the Howard Stern Show, he said he bought another rare “Magic: The Gathering” card for $800,000.