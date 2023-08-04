UTAH FIREWATCH
NWS issues Flash Flood Warning for Tooele County until midnight

Aug 3, 2023, 10:04 PM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele County. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)...

Flash Flood Warning issued for Tooele County. (National Weather Service Salt Lake City)

(National Weather Service Salt Lake City)

Cimaron Neugebauer's Profile Picture

BY CIMARON NEUGEBAUER


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Tooele County area until 12:15 A.M.

The warning, for Eastern Tooele County, came from NWS at 9:24 p.m.

“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Jacob City burn scar,” NWS stated in it’s warning. “Flash flooding and debris flows are expected to impact the county road within Soldier Canyon, and points downstream along Soldier Creek to State Route 36 and the Union Pacific Railroad rail line near mile marker 47.”

Flash flooding from thunderstorms can be a life-threatening situation for areas near creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses, NWS stated in a release.

“Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks, streams, ditches in the burn scar, NWS stated. “Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters, climb to safety. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas.”

