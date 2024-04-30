Four students at Roy High School taken into custody after allegedly brandishing handgun

ROY — Four juvenile students were taken into custody Tuesday after police said a community member reported them flashing gang signs and brandishing a gun near Roy High School.

Roy police said the group of teens was reported by a driver passing by them near 2025 West and 4800 South, down the street from the school. The driver said they stopped to see what the group was up to, and one of them flashed a handgun.

When police arrived at approximately 9 a.m., they located the students near 4700 South and 2075 West, just east of the school. After police received the 911 call, they contacted the school administration, who activated the “lockout status protocol.”

Police said in a press release that the group ran west toward the school, but were stopped before getting to the school. Police said they located a loaded handgun on one of the students.

All four were taken into custody for questioning, and one was booked into Weber Valley Detention on gun-related charges.

Roy police said they have investigated four separate gun incidents related to Roy High School in recent weeks.

“Our investigations have found no evidence that students were carrying guns due to ‘bullying.’ This latest incident is believed to be gang-related,” the release stated. Police previously stated that they do not believe the cases are related.

Roy police said they are actively investigating how the student acquired the gun, and what their intended purpose was with it.

