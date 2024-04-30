On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
Exhausted: Utah's Air Quality
SAFE SCHOOLS

Four students at Roy High School taken into custody after allegedly brandishing handgun

Apr 30, 2024, 1:16 PM | Updated: 1:30 pm

FILE PHOTO (Weber School District)

BY MARY CULBERTSON


ROY — Four juvenile students were taken into custody Tuesday after police said a community member reported them flashing gang signs and brandishing a gun near Roy High School.

Roy police said the group of teens was reported by a driver passing by them near 2025 West and 4800 South, down the street from the school. The driver said they stopped to see what the group was up to, and one of them flashed a handgun.

When police arrived at approximately 9 a.m., they located the students near 4700 South and 2075 West, just east of the school. After police received the 911 call, they contacted the school administration, who activated the “lockout status protocol.”

Police said in a press release that the group ran west toward the school, but were stopped before getting to the school. Police said they located a loaded handgun on one of the students.

All four were taken into custody for questioning, and one was booked into Weber Valley Detention on gun-related charges.

Roy police said they have investigated four separate gun incidents related to Roy High School in recent weeks.

“Our investigations have found no evidence that students were carrying guns due to ‘bullying.’ This latest incident is believed to be gang-related,” the release stated. Police previously stated that they do not believe the cases are related.

District asks parents for help after Roy High School has 3 incidents with guns in 2 weeks

Roy police said they are actively investigating how the student acquired the gun, and what their intended purpose was with it.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated. 

Safe Schools

Eliza Pace

District asks parents for help after Roy High School has 3 incidents with guns in 2 weeks

Weber School District is urging parents to talk to their kids about guns after Roy High School had three incidents in the past two weeks of students bringing guns on school property.

4 days ago

Carlysle Price

Roy High School student found with a loaded hand gun

Roy High School was placed into a "HOLD" status Thursday afternoon after the school resource officer received an anonymous tip a student brought a hand gun to school, according to officials.

19 days ago

Law enforcement on the campus of Southern Utah University on April 11, 2024. (Photo courtesy: Jacob...

Eliza Pace, Josh Ellis, and Andrew Adams

Police confirm no shots fired at SUU, all buildings cleared and classes canceled

Southern Utah University put out an alert of the "possibility of an active shooter" on campus. 

19 days ago

Utah legislators, supporters of the new law, and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson at a press conference to...

Daniel Woodruff

New Utah school safety law earns praise from victims’ families, but cost concerns persist

Family members who lost children in the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history came to Utah to celebrate a new law aimed at making schools safer.

20 days ago

Lehi seventh grader took this gun to his middle school...

Lindsay Aerts

Lehi school resource officer, middle schooler prevented Utah student’s planned suicide

The Alpine School district said a seventh grader who brought a gun to his Lehi middle school last November, planned to take his own life. A school resource officer and a fellow student stepped in.

21 days ago

A carbon monoxide detector. These standalone devices can help as an extra precaution, but Utah scho...

Annie Knox, Emiley Dewey and Daniella Rivera

Classroom carbon monoxide: Detectors are required, so why aren’t they in every school?

Utah took a big step a decade ago to keep schoolchildren safe from carbon monoxide. How well is the state living up to that promise.

22 days ago

