Survey: About 33% of Salt Lake City students do not believe weapons detectors make school safer

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2024, the Salt Lake City School District became the first Utah school district to install weapons detectors on high school campuses. However, nearly a third of students think they aren’t working as attended.

On April 16, SLCSD members discussed the survey results that asked parents, students, and teachers at West High School, East High School and Highland High School about the usefulness of the weapons detectors.

Dr. Leeson Taylor, the SLCSD’s chief officer of school leadership and performance, told board members that parents feel that the weapon detectors make the schools after.

However, the students and teachers skew more negatively with the detector’s usefulness.

“Parents, we have a greater response that they have a perception that it does increase safety; student response is close to being even,” Taylor said in the meeting. “Teachers they lean toward ‘no.'”

Taylor said the survey found that roughly 1/3 of students believe the detectors do not make them feel safer at school. KSL spoke with West High students, who say the weapons detectors tend to make them late for class.

According to Taylor, 41% of teachers did not feel that the detectors made the school safer.

Taylor said that from February to March, there were 126,000 incidents of alerts going off from the weapons detectors. He said the vast majority were things like students’ laptops or glasses.

However, he did note that the detectors were working as some illegal items were found.

“Alcohol, confetti cannon, spray paint, pocket knives, a couple of lighters,” Taylor said. “We had two kids that ended up getting suspensions that was for marijuana vapes.”

The school board is reviewing all the survey data to decide whether to keep those weapons detectors in Salt Lake City high schools.

KSL requested the results from the survey but has not heard back from SLCSD officials.